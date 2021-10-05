Table tennis: Southport round up

Home captain, Josh Taylor made for an entertaining match

Written by Jim Booth

In the new Premier Division, there were some ominous cues from Princes St A once again wiping out the opponent, and this time Argyle B was the unlucky team to suffer a maximum loss.

Another Crosby derby made for a very entertaining match between their C and A teams, where it was very close to game seven, with the C team leading the way at 4-3. But wins from Lee Madin and Stefan Schober Thomson and a doubles win from Lee and Sylvia Graham saw the C team win 7-3.

It was also great to see the rivalry between the brothers Stefan and Adam, and while Stefan’s side came out on top, it was Adam who went head to head over his younger brother. I’d watch Adam if I were you!

Waterloo When home game against Argyle A was postponed, but better news from the Waterloo club was that a new venue is in the pipeline. Updates will be on the way.

We called on Princes St for their C teams’ first appearance of the season in Division 1, and what a tough one it could be against Formby Village A who got off to a great start as Barry Davis beat host Ray Hibbs. Nick Foss then tied the score with a three straight win over Janette Hutchings, before home captain Josh Taylor won an entertaining 11-8 seesaw game in the fifth against Susie Venner, 2-1 Princes St.

All square again after Colin Mitchell defeated Andy Armstrong, only for Josh to continue his captaincy with a very good win over opponent Barry to make it 11-2 in the fourth. Three-two quickly went 4-2, as Ray somehow turned up the pressure, taking three straight wins over Colin. Then, two doubles encounters followed, which were split to make the score 5-3 for the hosts. Could Andy take the win on the first try?

Well, it certainly looked like he could, 11-5,11-9 gave him a big advantage, and it seemed to be as he got closer to a crucial win. But hold on, with unnerving nerves, Janette fought back to 10-10. A remarkable sequence was about to unfold. With chance after chance disappearing for each player, it seemed in a much easier way than they deserved, the score continued to climb 15-15, and climb 21-21, to 24-24, and then finally a breakthrough, she had it rescued, 24-26 Janette.

Disbelief from Andy and unsurprisingly Janette took the fourth 9-11. All on the fifth dan, but who had more in the tank (and that includes the umpire) to end such an intriguing battle. What a match, and where it came from, is unknown, but somehow Andy shouted enough of whatever it is, to win it 11-6 and the match at 6-3 was Princes Sts. Susie then pulled it back to bring the final score to 6-4 with a four game success over Nick, but was able to keep up with that penultimate game. Absorbent!

Elsewhere, Princes ST B also got their season started with an excellent 2-8 win away at Formby Village B, while Argyle C took two wins out of two with a 4-6 win away at Crosby D, again Captain Adrian Hyland with two wins made all the difference.

In Division 2, and Princes St E came away with a good 3-7 win over Argyle D, with both Peter Crichton and Josiah Nix dealing the most damage. A second draw in a row for Princes St D could have been better. After leading 5-3 after the singles with two wins apiece from captain Ian Lunt and Karen Gibson, Waterloo B fought back by winning both doubles to make it 5-5. Nikolaj Primuk and Phil OMullane were the main protagonists in that latest breakout.

Finally, with a maximum points win, Princes St F was just way too strong for Crosby E, although young Mark Hawkins could have made headlines after falling just short in the fifth against home captain Dave Mullan.

In the third tier, Carlton got off to a pretty good start, earning a creditable draw with an improving Argyle E. Able led by Captain Kris Cooper and supported by Mick Walsh, whose full house of victory was pivotal in the result. Lewis Hible was again excellent for the home side.

In their opening game, Southport B also battled a hard-earned draw against Argyle F, whose runner-up Robert Yeung was their standout player with two wins. However, a remarkable victory for Andy Bush over Les Lord, along with winning both doubles, looked to be Southport’s rescue.

Last but not least, Crosby G seemed to be out for nothing when they received a very strong Southport C side, who were also in their opening game. Maximum points for the visitors, although young Harry Molyneux Dai Davies drove very close and lost 9-11 in the fifth. Your time will come.

