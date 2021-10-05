John Harbaugh’s Silly Record Chase Makes You Wonder If He’s Got His Priorities Right

There were two examples in the NFL this weekend of how to look at records. Tom Brady, winner of seven Super Bowls, chose to ignore his. One winner John Harbaugh chose to put his quarterback and the franchise he leads on the line to place one. The contrast in thinking and what it says about them couldn’t have been more obvious.

The winning quarterback in NFL history, at least judging by his jewelry collection, understood that putting the all-time total yards against his old team meant nothing. Brady is said to have even asked before returning home to Gillette Stadium for the game not to be stopped to acknowledge that he passed Drew Brees in total against a Patriot team he had led on their home turf for 20 years.

Brady is well on his way to putting in 5,763 yards this season, which if he does, would break Peyton Manning’s one-season level in 2013 (5,477). If he does, he probably won’t want the game to stop to acknowledge that either. His reasoning is simple. What does that have to do with winning Super Bowls?

Compare that to Harbaugh, a head coach who supposedly is all about winning but couldn’t see that a pointlessly hasty record few knew existed with three seconds left in a lopsided win over the Denver Broncos left nothing but doubt. figure out where his priorities lie.

At the time, Harbaugh’s Baltimore Ravens led Denver 23-7. They’d just intercepted a pass, and with three seconds left on the clock, the most suspected quarterback Lamar Jackson would be on his knees, glad he’d escaped another game unscathed. In fact, he said that not long after Harbaugh instead ordered him to run a sweep around the left end in an effort to get the three extra yards it took Baltimore to run 100 yards or more for the 43rd straight. game.

Why was this important? For Jackson, who regularly puts his body at risk with his clambering style and really didn’t have to do it when nothing else was at stake but a coach’s ego, that wasn’t the case.

“I’m not going to lie,” said a clearly stunned Jackson after the game. “I don’t really care about the record. I wasn’t thinking about that. I was thinking about winning the game.”

Jackson’s five-meter run enabled the Ravens to match a record set by the Pittsburgh Steelers between 1974 and 1977. It had lasted 44 years. If it had been 45, would they have canceled the Super Bowl? No, they wouldn’t, but if Jackson had been injured on that flight, it would have wiped out any chance for the Ravens to get there.

What made Harbaugh’s decision so mind-boggling is that coaches preach all the time that football isn’t about the individual. It’s about the collective. It’s not about individual numbers. It’s about the collective numbers on the scoreboard. But instead of letting his quarterback get on his knees during the final stretch and get off the field in one piece, Harbaugh put his most valuable player on the line to equal a record nobody cared about but him.

“Oh yeah, 100% my decision,” Harbaugh said brazenly after the game. “That’s one of those things that’s meaningful (IT IS?). As a head coach you have to consider your team and your players and what it means to them. It’s a very, very difficult record to achieve and it’s a long- I’m not going to say it’s more important than winning the game, it certainly isn’t, but as a head coach you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches and it’s something they will have for the rest of their lives.”

What exactly will they have? A record Jackson had no idea existed? Would he and the Ravens rather have seven Super Bowl rings or a tie with the Steelers for the most consecutive 100-yard rushing games? That compares with then-Red Sox general manager Dan Duquette once crowing that his team had spent more days in first place than any team in the American League, ignoring the fact that they were at the end of the season. were not in first place or in the playoffs for the season.

To make matters worse, Broncos’ coach Vic Fangio and several of his players were hot under the collar about Harbaugh’s action, seeing it as endangering not only Jackson but the Broncos’ players with an unnecessary final. game. Frankly, someone could have easily broken a knee ligament while they were chasing and tackling Jackson with nothing at stake but an ego massage.

“Yeah, I thought it was a bit of nonsense, but I expect that from them,” Fangio told KUSA in Denver. “Thirty-seven years of professional football and I’ve never seen anything like it. But it was to be expected and we expected it. . . . I just know how they work. That’s just their way of working there. Player safety is secondary.”

Player safety is secondary? Ouch! That of a man who served as an assistant under Harbaugh for two years after he first became head coach in Baltimore in 2008. Thankfully, Jackson and everyone else on the field got out unharmed in the end, but the next time Harbaugh tries to tell a player who is not self-absorbed and who is just that little bit harder to sell.

Meanwhile, in Tampa, a quarterback with more Super Bowl rings than any quarterback in history and nearly every record out there won’t think twice about passing Peyton Manning’s single-season pass record this year. season just as he paid little attention to breaking Brees’ career yardstick on Sunday. He’ll be too busy to focus on the only things that really count in the NFL: winning games and staying whole as long as possible.