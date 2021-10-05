Sports
UCLA Football Practice Report: October 4
At this point, UCLA Athletics Journey would have to pay a hefty amount of royalties.
Again, for the fifth consecutive Monday, UCLA football (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) opened its practice by blasting “Don’t Stop Believin'” over the speakers. What started as a cute joke has grown into a real tradition, and any employees or patrons staying next door to the Wasserman Football Center at the Luskin Conference Center and Hotel are probably tired of hearing the same song over and over.
The continued reliance on the 1981 power ballad comes after a loss to the state of Arizona in Saturday’s Rose Bowl, when a win would have pushed UCLA further up the rankings and given them control of the Pac-12 South. Instead, an 18-0 outscore in the second half led to the Bruins’ second loss in three weeks, and they will have to go back to the drawing board this week.
That starts on the practice field and UCLA was bright and early as usual on Monday.
It was much of the same in terms of what we’ve seen from the team over the past few weeks. It started with the work of some general special teams, and then kicked off against the scouts team.
However, the scout team kick-returners were substituted this time, with receiver Bradley Schlom taking the place of defending defender Joshua Swift alongside running Deshun Murrell.
Positioning exercises, sled work and interception exercises took up most of the rest of the portion of the training open to the media.
The cohort of injured players remained largely the same compared to what we saw last week.
Tight end Mike Martinez and defensive lineman Quintin Somerville were both on knee scooters. Linebacker Kobey Fitzgerald, running back Christian Grubb and defending lineman Sitiveni Havili-Kaufusi were all held out as well.
Cornerback Mo Osling, who did not train last week, also spent Monday training in the individual training area.
Safety features Quentin Lake and Kenny Churchwell both took it out against the Sun Devils and missed most of the second half, but both were in some way active in practice. Churchwell waited a lot in the first few drills but lined up with the rest of his teammates waiting to do his reps and eventually rejoined the rest of the defensive backs for more active participation. Working with a trainer, Lake stayed loose on the sidelines for the first two sessions, but soon made his way into practice as well.
There was a new Bruin wearing the team player of the week yellow jersey. Quarterback Chase Artopoeus, who has been the opposing quarterback since Week 0, joined their ranks on Monday with number 15.
The song is likely to honor UCLA Hall of Famer and All-American John Sciarra, the team’s signal caller from 1972-1976. Sciarra is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame for leading the Bruins to an upset victory over then-No. 1 Ohio State in the 1976 Rose Bowl and finished his career with more rushing yards than any quarterback in the history of the program.
Or the No. 15 could be for Matt Lynch, for all we know. I think we should ask Chip Kelly before training on Wednesday morning.
