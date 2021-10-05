Strictly Come Dancing Janette: It Takes Two is the most fun!

She is the ‘pocket rocket’ that burned the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor for the past eight years, and now Janette Manrara is enjoying the next chapter in her Strict story as the new host of the companion show It takes two.

The popular Cuban-American professional dancer, who reached the final along with pop star HRVY last year, is sharing presenting duties for the weekly BBC2 spin-off series with self-proclaimed Strict superman Rylan Clark-Neal, who joined the team in 2019.

Here, in an exclusive interview, Janette, 37, who is married to Slovenian pro Aljaz Skorjanec, talks to TV times about putting up her ‘sparkling dance shoes’ and why her father is her biggest critic

Congratulations on your new role in ‘It Takes Two’!

“I’m super excited. I’ve always wanted to present, and dancing is all I’ve done all my life, so when I’m doing a dance-based talk show, I couldn’t ask for a better combination. So I’m very excited, but also very nervous.”

Two to Tango: Janette alongside ‘It Takes Two’ co-host Rylan Clark-Neal. (Image credit: BBC)

What do you think of replacing Zoe Ball, who hosted the show for ten years?

“I remember when I first met Zoe nine years ago, she made me and my then dance partner Julien McDonald feel so special and so welcome. I thought I’d love to do that for someone one day. It is funny My dad loved watching Zoë on It takes two and I remember when she announced she was leaving, he said, Well, I don’t know if anyone will ever be as good as Zoe, whoever comes in has some really big shoes to fill. So when I told him, Hey Dad, it’s me! He was like, Oh god, I need to be supportive now!'”

What do you hope to bring to ‘It Takes Two’?

“It will be great for the It takes two public to let such an insider host the show now. Because I was part of Strict for eight series I know about every aspect of it; from the choreographer’s point of view, to the teaching point of view, from how everything works backstage, to how unforgiving the schedule is, and how exhausted the professionals and the celebrities are. So I’m excited to bring my expert knowledge to the show. And of course a lot of dancing!”

Janette with husband – and fellow Strictly pro – Aljaz (Image credit: Getty Images)

Are you happy to be paired with Rylan as your co-host?

“I met Rylan when I appeared on It takes two last year and I can’t wait to spend some time with him now. Be sure to organize individual shows throughout the week – we can only do the first and last show before the finals together – so we won’t be seeing too much of each other, but I’m looking forward to becoming even better friends!’

Snake hips: Janette took on a sexy salsa in 2014 with former EastEnders actor Jake Wood. (Image credit: BBC)

And you must enjoy having fun with this year’s celebrities?

“Oh, absolutely! Id always tell my celebrity partners on Strict that I couldn’t wait for them to do it It takes two because it is one of the best times of the week. You can step away from rehearsals, embrace what happened over the weekend, talk about your journey, and get excited for what’s to come. What I really like about It takes two is that you get to see everyone’s personalities a little more than in the main show. I want to get that out as much as possible.”

Looking at the Class of 2021, which stars stand out to you?

“Oh, they’re all so incredible! I think [CBBC star] Rhys Stephenson is very talented and already has some great moves up his sleeve. And I feel that [Dragons Den star] Sara Davies is really going to do it for the ladies. Oh, and Judi Love, she REALLY dominates the dance floor! Everyone will definitely bring something to the table.”

A class act: Janette thinks all this year’s celebs have something to offer. (Image credit: BBC)

What will you miss most about performing on ‘Strictly’ every Saturday night?

“I will miss all the professional dancers; they really are the backbone of the show. They’re the ones teaching the celebs, performing the amazing group dances, and coming up with all the incredible routines we see throughout the series. It was so inspiring to work side by side with them. And of course I’m going to miss dancing. It was a very hard decision to hang up my sparkly dancing shoes Strict, but I keep dancing outside the show.”

Looking back on your eight years on the show, what are your favorite memories?

“I can’t say I’m having a standout year, but I’ve had some great memories during my time on Strict, starting with the salsa I did [EastEnders actor] Jake Wood in 2014, when a troll with [JLS star] Aston Merrygold for a cha-cha-cha in 2017. The contemporary song I did [Paralympic table tennis champion] Will Bayley was the first time I actually cried as soon as I finished dancing with a celebrity because it was so emotional. And making it to last year’s final with HRVY was extra special because it was the only final that ever came. The American Smooth we did with those gold sequin tailsuits, I enjoyed it like it was my last dance and it turned out to be!”

Janette and JLS star Aston Merrygold treated us to a troll-themed cha-cha in 2017. (Image credit: BBC)

Are you a little jealous that your husband Aljaz still dances to ‘Strictly’ every Saturday night?

“Not at all. I will definitely be an even bigger cheerleader, now I’m not involved. I’ve always been everyone’s cheerleader, but especially Aljaz because he’s my man; were each other’s biggest fan. When I told him Id got It takes two, he screamed and cried because he knew how big this was for me. Everyone is talking about the Strict damn, but this show has been a blessing to our relationship because we were able to do everything together. So it’s going to be a different dynamic for us, but an exciting one nonetheless. I’m still standing on the sidelines on a Saturday night cheering him and everyone else on – like sort of Strict groupie!”

Strictly speaking: It Takes Two continues Monday to Friday at 6.30pm on BBC2