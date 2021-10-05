Sports
‘Just Crazy:’ Ravens Want Everyone To Stop Thinking Lamar Jackson Can’t Throw – Baltimore Ravens Blog
The Baltimore Ravens don’t think the football world should be surprised when quarterback Lamar Jackson leads them to victory by throwing the ball.
After Jackson recorded his second career 300-yard passing game in Sunday’s 23-7 win in Denver, Ravens wide receiver James Proche opened his eyes when asked about Jackson’s performance.
“I can’t believe people said he couldn’t throw,” Proche said. “That’s crazy, right? That’s wild. Barbarian. That’s like saying water is dry. It’s just crazy, man.”
The Ravens (3-1) are tied atop the AFC North, largely because of Jackson’s arm. Considered the best running quarterback in NFL history, Jackson is throwing it better than ever. He has passed more than 275 yards in back-to-back games, having done so just once in his first 40 starts.
After Sunday’s games, Jackson currently sits 11th in the league with 1,077 yards passing, having finished 22nd in each of the past two seasons.
Jackson shook his head when asked if he believes he has silenced critics who say he can’t lead Baltimore to victory with his arm.
“No. There will always be noise,” Jackson said. “You have to shut it out and play football.”
The Ravens hoped Jackson would take the next step as a passer in his fourth NFL season. When Baltimore’s top two full-backs (JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards) were injured at the end of the regular season before the start of the regular season, it became necessary for Jackson to move the offense by throwing the ball.
In Detroit, Jackson threw 287 yards and secured Justin Tucker’s winning field goal by converting a fourth and 19 with a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins. In Denver, he produced 316 yards, which was eight yards short of his career.
Teams once thought they could stop the Ravens offense if they included Baltimore’s running game. Not anymore.
“It’s important to be able to win in multiple ways and everything it takes,” Calais Campbell said in the defense of Ravens. “We know if we have to throw the ball 300 meters we can. If teams start stacking the box and make it hard for us to run, which is good football, we know Lamar can get the job done.”
The Ravens knew the Broncos would challenge them by stacking the chest. While scouting the Broncos, Jackson noticed how the Denver linebackers were right behind the defensive line.
“We’ve seen it on film over and over,” Jackson said. “We knew we had to beat them with these kinds of passes and these kinds of playcalls, and we did.”
In training camp, Ravens coaches and players talked about the importance of making teams pay for slowing down their run. It seemed like a big challenge for a passing game that finished last in the NFL last season.
But Baltimore has been in attack mode through the air all season. On Sunday, Jackson made the longest pass of his career (in terms of air yards), when he threw a spectacular 49-yard touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Jackson’s 19 20-yard completions rank third in the NFL this season, behind Tom Brady and Derek Carr.
“We obviously wanted to limit his ability to carry it and scramble,” said Broncos coach Vic Fangio. “We did, but they were able to complete the long strides that nullified that.”
The Ravens now face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), when their passing attack could be even stronger. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a first-round pick, could make his debut after missing the first four games following groin surgery.
“The sky’s the limit,” Jackson said of the passing attack. “We just have to keep it up. One game at a time, one workout at a time. Just stay locked in and focused on our tasks.”
