Abdul Razzaq, Former Pakistani Allrounder, Shares Explosive Comments On Indian Cricket Team, Says, Don’t Think India Can Compete With Pakistan Ahead Of Blockbuster ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Clash





Former Pakistani all-rounder and current interim coach Abdul Razzaq, who has always been known for his explosive statements, has made headlines again and this time has given his unique take on India’s bilateral cricket ties with his country. The former all-rounder, who has himself taken part in many matches against India, said the only reason bilateral cricket between the two neighbors has not been possible is that India is aware that they are an inferior side compared to Pakistan. India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Tickets for IND vs PAK Cricket Match Sold Out! Also read | India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Tickets for IND vs PAK Cricket Match Sold Out! Razzaq spoke on an ARY News show where the presenters asked him this question. “Does India have the kind of pace bowlers or all-rounders like Pakistan or you feel there is no match?”. And the 41-year-old was quick to respond, saying: “I don’t think India can compete with Pakistan. The kind of talent Pakistan has is very different and I don’t think this is a good thing for cricket that India and Pakistan have no matches. “It used to be an exciting prospect and it gave players a chance to show how much pressure they could handle. So that’s gone. I think if it had continued like this, people would have found that the kind of talent Pakistan is, India isn’t.” Watch the video here: Also read | ICC T20 World Cup Warm-up Matches 2021 Schedule: View the Twenty20 Men’s WC Exhibition Games, Timetable in IST It wasn’t. Not only did he underestimate the current Indian cricket team and his bench strength, Razzaq went on to say that Pakistan has always had better players in India and compared cricket legends from both countries such as Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Sunil Gavaskar and Javed Miandad. He said: “India also has a good team, I’m not saying anything else. Even they have good players. But if you look at the potential, we had Imran Khan, they had Kapil Dev. If you want to compare” Then Imran Khan was a lot better. Then we had Wasim Akram, they didn’t have a player of that caliber. We had Javed Miandad and they had Gavaskar. There is no comparison. Then we had Inzamam, Yousuf, Younis, Shahid Afridi, they had Dravid, Sehwag. In general, Pakistan has always produced good players. These are all important reasons. This is why India doesn’t want to play against us.” Pakistan had beaten India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final but have yet to beat their rivals in World Cups. The last encounter between India and Pakistan was during the 2019 World Cup in England, where the Virat Kohli-led squad had emerged victorious. The inaugural T20 World Cup champions open their campaign in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24. Tickets for this blockbuster clash are already sold out.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/abdul-razzaq-former-pakistan-rounder-113406869.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos