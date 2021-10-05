CIK football ranking: week six





Last Friday’s results brought in a few new No. 1 ranked teams in 5A and Six-Man. Plus, it’s the basis for a slew of top matches this week, most notably the Holy War between No. 1 Bishop Carroll and No. 2 Kapaun Mt. carmel. 6A 1. Derby (4-0) [Last weeks ranking: 1] 2. Blue Valley Northwest (5-0) [2] 3. Blue Valley (4-1) [4] 4. Manhattan (5-0) [5] 5. Olathe West (4-1) [7] 6. Olathe North (4-1) [8] 7. Blue Valley North (3-2) [3] 8. Lawrence Free State (4-1) [NR] 9. Garden City (4-1) [10] 10. Junction City (4-1) [6] Notes: Blue Valley Northwest defeated Blue Valley in Week 1. BV defeated Blue Valley North last week. Olathe West defeated Olathe North two weeks ago. Manhattan held back Junction City earlier in the season. Free State, 0-6 last season, is 4-1 after previously holding a 5A No. 1 Mill Valley’s 11-game winning streak had ended. Dropped out: No. 9 Lawrence 5A 1. Bishop Carroll (4-1) [2] 2. Kapaun Mount Carmel (5-0) [4] 3. Mill Valley (4-1) [1] 4. Spring Hill (5-0) [9] 5. Corn South (5-0) [5] 6. Corn (4-1) [7] 7. Wichita Northwest (3-2) [8] 8. Andover (4-1) [10] 9. St. Thomas Aquinas (2-3) [3] 10. Hay high (4-1) [NR] Notes: As expected, Carroll and Kapaun both won their games and set up Holy War this week, arguably the greatest Holy War game ever. Spring Hill is one win away from its best season since the mid-’90s. Andover put in another great defensive season, including an important win on Friday against Wichita Heights. Dropped out: No. 6 Topeka Seaman 4A 1. Bishop Miege (2-3) [1] 2. Andover Central (5-0) [2] 3. McPherson (5-0) [3] 4. Basehor Linwood (5-0) [4] 5. Buhler (4-1) [5] 6. Wamego (4-1) [6] 7. Mulvan (3-2) [7] 8. K.C. Piper (4-1) [9] 9. Augusta (3-2) [NR] 10. St. James Academy (1-4) [NR] Notes: McPherson and Buhler face each other in a major rivalry match this week. Mulvane has won three in a row. Wamego has played in three OT matches this year. Dropped Out: No. 7 Arkansas City, No. 10 Chanute 3A 1. Andalus (5-0) [1] 2. Wichita Collegiate (5-0) [2] 3. Cheney (5-0) [3] 4. Holton (5-0) [5] 5. Frontenac (4-1) [4] 6. Southeast of Saline (5-0) [7] 7. Riley County (5-0) [9] 8. Concordia (5-0) [8] 9. Girard (5-0) [NR] 10. Pratt (4-1) [6] Notes: Andale set a school record with No. 30 win in a row. Cheney had a big win against Pratt behind his excellent passing attack. Southeast of Saline remains extremely dominant. Girard is off to his best start in over 20 years. Cheney faces 4-1 Holcomb this week. Dropped out: No. 10 Topeka Hayden 2A 1. Rossville (5-0) [1] 2. Silver Lake (4-1) [2] 3. Osage City (5-0) [3] 4. Chaparral (5-0) [NR] 5. Hoisington (4-1) [7] 6. Wellsville (5-0) [8] 7. Kingman (4-1) [5] 8. Garden Plain (3-2) [6] 9. Thomas More Prep Marian (4-1) [9] 10. Nemaha Central (3-2) [2] Notes: Osage City takes on Wellsville this week in a likely district title game. Chaparral, a team with two wins last fall, took a big leap this year and is one of Kansas’ top surprises. Chaparral took a big win against Garden Plain. GP plays host to Kingman this week. TMP has knocked out three straight opponents, the first time the Monarchs have done so in at least 51 years. 2A West is wide open with six plus contenders, including Beloit, who started the year in the top-5. Dropped Out: #10 Atchison County 1A 1. Olpe (5-0) [1] 2. Blacksmith Center (5-0) [2] 3. Inman (5-0) [3] 4. Sedgwick (5-0) [4] 5. Centralia (4-1) [5] 6. Conway Springs (4-1) [6] 7. Wabaunsee (4-1) [9] 8. Whitewater Remington (3-1) [10] 9. Jackson Heights (3-2) [NR] 10. Troy (3-2) [8] Notes: Wabaunsee is one win away from its first winning season since 1997. Wabaunsee, Troy and Jackson Heights have all had alternate wins and losses against each other. The top-5 continues to look impressive. Inman defeated Plainville, 48-3, and allowed his first points all year. Dropped Out: No. 7 Plainville Eight-Man, Division I 1. River (5-0) [3] 2.Madison (5-0) [2] Canton-Galva (4-1) [1] 4. WaKeeney Trego (5-0) [4] 5. Leoti Wichita County (4-1) [5] 6. Clifton Clyde (3-1) [6] Saloon (5-0) [6] 8. Mead (5-0) [9] 9. Hill Town (4-1) [10] 10. Chase County (5-0) [8] Notes: Little River and Canton-Galva flip-flop slots. LR won a one-score game against CG last week in a game totaling over 1,100 yards. LR also took a one-score win against Clifton-Clyde earlier this year. Wichita County/Meade plays this week, as does Madison/Chase County. Plus, Sedan faces 5-0 Yates Center. Dropped out: None. Eight-Man, Division II 1. Axtell (5-0) [1] 2. Thunder Ridge (5-0) [3] 3. Osborne (4-1) [6] 4. Victoria (4-1) [4] 5. Hanover (3-2) [2] 6. Wheatland Grinnell (4-1) [9] 7. Buckle (5-0) [8] 8. Caldwell (5-0) [7] 9. Frankfurt (4-1) [5] 10. Lebo (4-1) [NR] Notes: Osborne defeated Hanover and faces Thunder Ridge this week. Axtell has three wins against the top nine in the standings. Dropped Out: No. 10 Central Plains Six-Man 1. Cunningham (5-0) [3] 2. Natoma (4-0) [2] 3. Northern Valley (4-1) [4] 4. Ashland (4-1) [1] 5. Weskan (3-2) [5] Notes: For the third week in a row, 6-Man has a new number 1 team as Cunningham beats Ashland. Natoma trailed Northern Valley by three earlier in the season and NV beat Weskan last week. Lost: none. Copyright 2021 Catch it Kansas. All rights reserved.

