Augusta hopes for hockey as part of new James Brown Arena plans

Ice hockey fans have hopes of bringing a team back to Augusta at the new James Brown Arena. But organizers say this is not the plan presented to voters in the November 2 referendum.

The hope lies in a possible change in the management of the arena.

Oak View Group, a Los Angeles-based site development company, is engaged in: merge with Spectra, the Philadelphia venue manager who has been responsible for the Augusta Entertainment Complex, which includes Bell Auditorium, since 2003. Spectra has more than 300 customers and the completion of the major merger is subject to antitrust investigation.

The new arena plan, as developed with Spectra and appears on the Nov. 2 ballot, is not designed for hockey, said Cedric Johnson, chairman of the Augusta-Richmond County Coliseum Authority.

Oak View Group, meanwhile, recently announced that it is bringing minor league hockey to Savannah’s New Enmarket Arena.

The unnamed Savannah East Coast Hockey League Franchise is owned by Jacksonville Icemen owner Andy Kaufmann, whose name has cropped up in Augusta hockey discussions.

Oak View Group is involved in several arena construction projects involving hockey teams, including Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena, to house the National Hockey League franchise the Seattle Kraken.

More:Debt service on new James Brown Arena would be billed to taxpayers

More:New James Brown Arena still on track

Oak View’s other customers include multiple facilities, both with and without hockey teams. Those include:

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, home of ECHL team the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

The Charleston, SC, Coliseum, home of the South Carolina stingrays

The Arizona State University Arena, home of the university’s hockey team

The Florida Live Arena, home of the Florida Panthers

The Eastland Arena in Manchester, England

Through a spokesperson, Oak View declined to comment on the potential for hockey in Augusta.

Local hockey enthusiasts, including former Augusta Lynx defenseman Steve Munn, remembered the Lynxs at James Brown Arena for 10 years before the team was sold and suffered what Munn says was a lack of investment in servicing the team’s fans.

I feel like people underestimate how popular hockey was in the early days of the Lynx, it was such a fun experience, Munn said. The first property group crushed it.

The Augusta Riverhawks were to replace the Lynx after a two-year hiatus, but soon ran into mechanical problems with the arena’s ice floor, which the Augusta Coliseum Authority had no funds to repair, he said.

More:Augusta Riverhawks discuss move to Macon

More: Augusta Lynx property timeline

Munn said there is significant interest from potential team owners in returning a team to Augusta.

Metro Augusta has grown, he said, and among its 625,000 residents are many more hockey fans, he said. Supporters have created a Facebook group Bring hockey back to Augusta encourage fans to show their support and spread the word.

It will hopefully improve everyone’s quality of life and breathe new life into Augusta. The downtown area is undoubtedly on the up and this will definitely help, Munn said.

But a hockey team or ice rink is not in the cards for Augusta, Johnson said as voters prepare to decide the $240 million bond referendum on the Nov. 2 vote.

In months of discussions with stakeholders, no one has brought up hockey, Johnson said.

We spoke to our stakeholders hotel owners, restaurants, the CVB, the room where no one was pushing hockey, he said.

A team that takes 30 games per season is in conflict with the desired weekend show nights, while its authority contract with Spectra or Oak View expires next year, Johnson said.

Renewing plans to include hockey would cost more than $12 million and the team would also need a practice facility, while no one has offered to fund the addition or even a hockey feasibility study, he said.

One thing voters can expect if the referendum passes is a new expense on their property taxes that has nothing to do with hockey, Johnson said.

With little other income to cover the interest payments on the bond debt, if voters approve, they could extra $97.60 on their annual tax bills per $100,000 in property value.