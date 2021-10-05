The race to grab all of Britain’s lithium before it’s too late





TRY TO EXTRACT lithium from brine is much more risky. It is difficult to predict whether there will be enough concentration of the mineral in the hot, concentrated brine to make mining worthwhile, and how it can be accurately extracted. The mining process is like taking a straw that stretches for miles, punching it through the crust and sucking out the water, hoping it will be enriched. In arid locations around the world, such as South America or Australia, the water is pumped to the surface in a series of ponds and left there for months to evaporate into a lithium-concentrated liquid. This is then taken to a recovery plant that filters the remaining water for boron or magnesium, and is treated with sodium carbonate to create lithium carbonate, which is filtered and dried. Cornish Lithium plans to filter the water directly from the source, saving time and avoiding the environmental impact of evaporation baths, which would not be feasible in British weather. That’s why Matthews found himself in a small, leaking shipping container on the edge of a forest in Redruth last winter, waiting two months to see if his calculations and mapping paid off. His team had drilled two exploration wells in shallower geothermal waters, each at a depth of about 1 km, where the water is between 70 and 80 degrees Celsius. There was already a drilling rig there, which they had to avoid. At night it would of course freeze. And if it was sunny during the day, it would rain in the shipping container because all the ice on the ceiling would melt, he says. He locked himself in this strange microcosm six days a week and watched the drill go down some 25 to 30 meters every day. During that time, he would spend time updating his calculations in real time. It made sure we didn’t hit the structure, that we did everything right, he says. What Cornish Lithium found caused a huge stir: not only was the lithium still there, it was in the same concentration, 220 milligrams per liter of geothermal water, at concentrations up to 260 mg/L. This is an order of magnitude less than what you would get in South America, where it is possible to get 2,000 mg/L, but high enough that Cornish Lithium CEO Jeremy Wrathall immediately identified it as globally significant and with the potential for a new industry. It was very satisfying, for sure, says Matthews. Adam was spot on, I think he was within ten meters of the predicted depth for the structure we were interested in, which was crazy, says Rebecca Paisley, an exploration geochemist at Cornish Lithium. For her, this type of geology is the ultimate puzzle. You don’t know the edges, and you don’t know how many pieces there are, and you don’t know the shape. And you have to put everything together, which we’ve done with 3D modeling. Unlike the china clay quarries, geologists cannot assume that the granite extends to a certain depth and will result in a certain volume of lithium. Right now, she says, they don’t know the water’s charging rate to ensure a constant amount of lithium. It’s a huge resource, we just need to put a number on it, she says. The flat sides of rock cores cut in half for study Dave Imms

