



Lewis Hamilton’s charity, Mission 44, is committed to supporting the recruitment of 150 black science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) teachers in English schools. Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton, the sport’s only black driver, made a personal pledge of 20 million at the launch of Mission 44 in July. The charity was established to empower young people from underrepresented groups in the UK and to partner with the Hamilton Commission, an agency created by Hamilton to better understand the barriers black people face to a career in the forge motorsport. THE UNDEFEATED: Hamilton’s legacy of over 100 F1 wins The Commission’s early work has identified the importance of black teachers and role models in engaging black students in STEM subjects. Mission 44 will partner with UK charity Teach First to implement a two-year plan aimed at identifying best practices in recruiting black STEM teachers. The news was announced on Tuesday at the start of Britain’s Black History Month, which runs until the end of October. Hamilton said he hopes the work of Mission 44 and Teach First creates a framework that can be copied across the education sector. “I am incredibly proud to announce the first Mission 44 partnership today,” said Hamilton. “Our work with Teach First is another step toward addressing barriers to the engagement of young black students in STEM, as identified in the Hamilton Commission report. “We know that representation and role models are important in all aspects of society, but especially when it comes to supporting youth development. By establishing this partnership, which focuses on identifying the best way to In order to attract talent to STEM education roles, we hope to create a framework that the wider education sector can implement. “It is our hope that other organizations recruiting teachers will support us and join us on our mission to see more diversity in the classroom.” According to the Hamilton Commission, “The partnership builds on findings and recommendations from The Hamilton Commission, which found that of the 500,000 teachers in England only 2% are of black background and 46% of schools in England have no racially diverse teachers at all.” In addition, data shows that only 1.1% of classroom teachers are Black African – despite making up 2.1% of the working-age population – compared to 85.7% of white British teachers, making up 78.5% of the working age population.” The announcement of Mission 44 highlighted Hamilton’s own experiences at school in the United Kingdom. It said: “Lewis was motivated to enter into this partnership because of his own experience in school where he felt his experience was different from that of his white counterparts as he had no black teachers at all during his educational journey. “Lewis believes that if he had had a teacher who better understood his background, he would have had more tailored support and more success in his studies. While Lewis could follow his talent and pursue a career in motorsports not all students from Black backgrounds get this opportunity, especially if they are cut off at a young age from the careers that STEM can lead to, such as technical positions in the motorsport industry.” Hamilton continues his pursuit of a record eighth F1 championship at the Turkish Grand Prix on October 10.

