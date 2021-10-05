Umar Akmal leaves Pakistan to play cricket in California, USA – Report





Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Umar Akmal has reportedly left Pakistan mid-season to play league cricket in the United States of America after not being selected for the ongoing National T20 Cup. ESPNCricinfo has reported that Umar has signed a short-term contract with the Northern Cricket California Association and is open to exploring a long-term future that will cut his ties to Pakistani cricket. Akmal’s comeback is said to have not been well received on the circuit after he was recently reintegrated into cricket after completing his ban for violating the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code. He was not even selected by the top domestic teams and was asked to play for a second team instead of a first team, leading his non-selection in the ongoing National T20 Cup. After treatment, the 31-year-old decided to move away from domestic cricket in Pakistan, at least for now, and try to explore the possibilities while playing league cricket in the US. Also Read: 2021 T20 World Cup: Umar Gul expects Pakistani bowlers to do well against ‘strong’ India However, Umar has reportedly signed a short-term contract with the Northern California Cricket Association, but is open to a long-term deal, which will break his allegiance to Pakistani cricket. He represents California Zalmi in the current Premier C league season. Well, it’s unclear if Akmal will miss the entire domestic season with the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy kicking off on October 20 and the One-Day Cup on February 25. I am traveling to the US for some face to face meetings, if all goes well I may have to stay there for a while! I need my supporters to pray for me as they have always prayed!???? pic.twitter.com/xoR5whvUtS — Umar Akmal (@Umar96Akmal) September 30, 2021 Meanwhile, the right-hander’s family has confirmed that the cricketer has left for the US, alleging that he had undergone biased treatment in Pakistan. A family member stated as reported by ESPNCricinfo: “There are a few others who were banned with higher charges but received unprecedented support to make a comeback. The system was never fair to Umar. Blatant compromises were made to select a few players in poor condition, but the benchmark was made stricter for him [Umar] to keep him out.” Remarkably, Akmal last played for Pakistan in October last year, appearing in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s, scoring 1,003, 3,194 and 1,690 runs respectively. USA Cricket has stepped up its efforts with commercial partner ACE (American Cricket Enterprises) to bring in foreign professionals for the establishment of the Minor and Major Cricket League. They are doing their best to bring in former international players for a three-year residency program to switch allegiances and represent the US, although Umar has not yet received an offer. (with PTI inputs)

