Hattie Muellenbach of Milbank Area reaches semi-finals in first flight singles





SIOUX FALLS Hattie Muellenbach reached the semifinals of the first flight in singles, taking Milbank Area to ninth place after opening day of the state class A high school girls tennis tournament on Monday. The tournament closes on Tuesday. Mitchell held the lead with 300 points on the first day, followed by Rapid City Christian with 266. Muellenbach won two matches and will face Ella Hancock in the semifinals of the first singles. Hope Karels of Milbank Area will meet Emily Westenberg of Sioux Falls Christian for ninth place in the third flight. Karels and Marion Mischel will also play for ninth place against Sioux Falls Christian’s KarlyDoom and Madelyn Westenberg in the second doubles. State Class A Girls Tennis Tournament Monday-Tuesday in Sioux Falls Monday Results Team scores Mitchell 300, Rapid City Christian 266, Yankton 254, Pierre 235, St Thomas More 193.5, Huron 172.5, Vermillion 156.6, Lennox 88, Milbank Area 74, Aberdeen Roncalli 69, Madison 69, Spearfish 61, Sioux Falls Christian 38. SINGLES Flight 1 Quarter-finals Ella Hancock (RCH) beats. Evelyn Graham (MAD) 6-2, 6-1; Hattie Mullenbach (MIL) beats. Emma Jury (VER) 6-2, 6-4; Atlanta Stahle (MIT) defeats. Anthena Franciliso (STM) 6-2, 6-0; Maggie Schaefer (YAN) beats. Sydney Tedrow (PIE) 6-4, 6-0. Flight 2 Quarter-finals Nora Krajewski (YAN) beats. Maria Barnett (ABR) 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Beckloff (RCH) beats. Sylvie Mortimer (STM) 6-1, 6-4; Marlee Shorter (PIE) def. Annika Barnett (VER) 6-1, 6-1; Olivia Huber (MIT) beats. Savanah Shipley (MAD) 6-2, 6-1. Flight 3 Quarter-finals Sabrina Krajewski (YAN) beats. Bianca Medina (HUR) 6-0, 6-2; Madison Johnson (LEN). Abby Hanson (VER) 6-4, 6-4; Zeah Ryherd (RCH) beats. Kara Weiss (PIE) 6-3, 6-2; Amber Moller (MIT) def. Sophia Meyer (STM) Flight 4 Quarter-finals Julia Platt (MIT) def. Marion Mischel (MIL) 6-0, 6-1; Bethany Engelhart (HUR) def. Frannie Kouri (YAN) 6-3, 6-1; Katelyn Denholm (STM) beats. Kasey Hanson (VER) 2-6, 6-3, 12-10; Jocelyn Corrales (PIE) beats. Ciera Crawford (RCH). Flight 5 Quarter-finals Sydney Reynolds (MIT) beats. Mya Halverson (VER) 6-1, 6-3; Say Ma (HUR) def. Kaitlyn Schmahl (STM) 7-5, 6-2; Caitlin Ott (PIE) beats. Addison Gordon (YAN) 6-2, 6-2; Riley Geyer (RCH) beats. Katherin Kretchman (ABR) 1-6, 6-2, 10-7 Flight 6 Quarter-finals Megan Mastel (MIT) beats. Madison Buehner (LEN) 6-0, 6-2; Carissa Ott (PIE) beats. Shriya Gangineni (STM) 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3); Paige Mitzel (YAN) beats. Ann Hoek (HUR) 7-5, 6-4; Allison Hill (RCH) defeats. Ellie Lounsbery (SFC) 6-2, 6-0. DOUBLE GAME Flight 1 Quarterfinals Yankton (Schaefer/Krajewski) def. St. Thomas Lake 6-1, 6-0; Mitchell (Sahle/Huber) beats. Vermillion (Jury/Barnett) 6-3, 6-2; Rapid City Christian(Hancock/Beckloff)def. Spearfish (Mondloch/Anglin) 6-0, 6-0 Flight 2 Quarter-finals Mitchell (Moller/Reynolds) beats. Rapid City Christian 6-1, 6-1; Huron (Medina/Angelheart) defeats. Lennox (Damage/Johnson) 6-2, 6-1; St. Thomas More (Mortimer/Denholm) defeats. Pierre (Corrales/Ott) 5-7, 6-2, 10-3 Flight 3 Quarter-finals Mitchell (Mastel/Degen) beats. Vermillion (Halverson/Jorgensen) 6-0. 6-1; Huron (Mo/Corner) defeats. St Thomas More (Schmahl/Strand) 7-5, 5-7, 10-6; Rapid City defeats Christian (Ryherd/Hill). Yankton (Marsh/Kouri) 6-4, 6-2; Pierre (Korter/Zeeb) def. Lennox (Buehner/Buehner) 7-6, 6-2. Other results in Milbank Region singles Flight 1 Hattie Muellenbach beats. Ellen Boomgarden, Lennox, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. Flight 2 Alexis Ninneman lost 6-1, 6-2 in the first round to Savanah Shipley, Madison; lost to Rebeccah Anglin, Spearfish, 10-9 in consolation semifinals. Flight 3 Hope Karels lost to Kara Weiss, Pierre, 6-2, 6-1 in the first round; defeated River Haskell, Aberdeen Roncalli, 10-4 in consolation semifinals. Meet Emily Westenberg, Sioux Falls Christian, for ninth place. Flight 4 Marion Mischel defeated Halle Karmazin, Sioux Falls Chrstian, 7-6(2), 4-6, 10-7 in the first round; lost to Julia Platt, Mitchell, 6-0, 6-1 in semi-final; lost to Frannie Kouri, Yankton, 10-8 in the fifth place semifinal. Flight 5 Elsie Seffrood lost to Caitlin Ott, Pierre, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round; lost to Christian Rowe, Madison, 10-4 in the consolation semifinal. Flight 6 Amelia Pederson lost to Carissa Ott, Pierre, 6-1, 6-0 in the first round; lost to Laura Frost, Spearfish, 10-2 in the consolation semi-final. doubles Flight 1 Muellenbach-Ninneman lost to Katie Mondloch-Rebeccah Anglin, Spearfish, 6-2, 6-4 in the first round; lost to AnneClaire Rubish-Elizabeth Heinen, Huron, 10-6 in the consolation semi-final. Flight 2 Mischel-Karels lost to Ciera Crawford-Riley Geyer, Rapid City Christian, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round; Lindsey Huck-Ava defeated Iszler, Spearfish, 10-4 in the consolation semifinal. Will face Karly Doom-Madelyn Westenberg, Sioux Falls Christian, for ninth place. Flight 3 Seffrood-Pederson lost to Lizzy Buehner-Madison Buehner, Lennox, 6-2, 6-0 in the first round; lost to Katherine Kretchman-Eva Madsen, Aberdeen Roncalli, 10-3 in the consolation semi-final.

