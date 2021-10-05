Ping Pong: Discovery Series 1 Reveals New Talents





Mr Mawuko Afadzinu presents the awards to Godwin Alabi (right)

More than 300 table tennis talents sold an exciting spectacle last Saturday at the National Youth Table Tennis Championships at the Dayaran Gangaram (DG) Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Stadium. The youngsters showed guts, skills and in-depth knowledge of the game, while new talents were discovered in the process of admiring the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA). The players gathered in the hall for the novelty tournament called: Discovery Series 1, Talent meets Opportunity. New talents and winners

Played in four different age categories – Under-21, Under-18, Under-15 and Under-11, the league that first witnessed nine ping pong tables at the Hathiramani Hall provided the GTTA with an opportunity to recruit new talent for the national matter. In the under-21 male category, Godwin Alabi from Labadi of Hope Table Tennis Foundation defeated Desmond Osei of New Juaben Table Tennis Club 3-0 in the final to win a trophy, gold medal, undisclosed amount of money, certificate of participation and products from the sponsors, Cowbell. Osei consoled himself with a silver medal, Cowbell products, an undisclosed amount and a certificate of participation.

Augustine Baidoo of Kwanyako Backhanders Table Tennis Club came in third after beating Samuel Hagan of PingHopes Foundation 3-2. Both received certificates and awards. The under-18 male division saw Francis Antwi of PingHopes Foundation beat James Yeboah of Efutu Table Tennis Foundation 3-1 to take home a trophy, gold medal, certificate of participation, undisclosed cash and Cowbell products. to take home. James Marfo of New Juaben Table Tennis Club came in third. The under-15 men’s final also featured a thrilling encounter with Rising Star Foundation’s Michael Yeboah and Courage Yao Catabo. Yeboah eventually prevailed with a 3-2 win to lift the trophy, gold medal, certificate of participation and products from the sponsors. Simon Osei of PingHopes Foundation defeated Isaiah Bortier of Hope Table Tennis Foundation 3-1 to finish third. In the boys under 11 category, young Frank Aduhene defeated Israel Akue 3-2 in the final to come out on top and receive the championship trophy, medal and Cowbell products. In the Women’s Under 11 category, Juanita Barladi of Rising Star Foundation saw Jessica Dzrah of Ashaiman Table Tennis Club responsible for a trophy, medal and Cowbell products 3-1 in the final. The Under-15 final saw a clash between Blessing Labanti Gamashie Table Tennis Club and Emerald Bortey of PingHopes Foundation. Blessing eventually walked away with a 3-0 win and received an undisclosed amount of cash, a certificate of attendance and Cowbell products. In the Under-18s category, Judith Acheampong of New Juaben Table Tennis Club defeated Diana Opoku, also of New Juaben Club, 3-2 to win the ultimate trophy. She was also awarded an undisclosed amount of money, a certificate of participation and Cowbell products. GTTA’s comments

The GTTA chairman, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu, praised the contestants and revealed that the second competition in the series will be held before the end of the year. He expressed his satisfaction with the display of talents and noted that his outfit would not yield to get the best talents for the nation.

