Why the Mercedes F1 team is getting involved in yacht racing

The Mercedes Formula 1 team has joined forces with British sailor Ben Ainslie in a quest to win the America’s Cup for Britain’s Royal Yacht Squadron.

The America’s Cup is the oldest international trophy in the sport, 45 years before the Olympics, but has not been won by a British team since it was first held as a race around the Isle of Wight in 1851. The Ineos Britannia Team , led by Ainslie hopes to change that by working closely with the England-based Mercedes team to build a yacht capable of beating its current owners, Emirates Team New Zealand.

The link between the two teams comes through Ineos, which owns a third of the F1 team and is the main backer of Ineos Britannia. The sailing team will be based at Mercedes headquarters in Brackley, drawing on the technical resources of various departments through the Mercedes Applied Science division of the F1 team.

Mercedes expects as many as 50 people to work on the early design process of the yacht once the rules, date and venue for the 37th America’s Cup are agreed by New Zealand and Great Britain in mid-November. Mercedes technical director James Allison, who recently stepped back from the F1 side of the company, will be technically in charge of the yacht project.

Ineos

Shouldn’t Mercedes be focusing on F1, not yachts?

While the project has a clear commercial connection through Ineos, Mercedes is also keen to make the project work for the technical advantage of the F1 team. The America’s Cup is often known as ‘F1 on the water’ and clear connections can be made between the hydrodynamics that enable a racing yacht to “fly” on its foils into the sea and the aerodynamics that an F1 car can perform on the holds a job.

But Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says the joint project will provide more than just a new revenue stream for the team through Mercedes Applied Science.

“We’ve had situations where engineers said, we’ve been doing this for seven years – and many were even longer – with seven world championships and they’re asking where the next challenge is,” said Wolff. “And it’s no bigger than the challenge of winning the America’s Cup as a Challenger or Record.

“You’re the underdog, so you’ve got to do even better. So that’s an advantage because we keep the assets in-house and they don’t go elsewhere – within the industry or beyond. Some people around the world departments have said that this is a nice challenge that they want to take on over the next three or five years and get some understanding, which can probably be used again in Formula 1.

“It’s almost an activity that’s so competitive that you need all your cognitive and intellectual concentration and that becomes an advantage when you look back at Formula 1 and it takes you out of your comfort zone.”

The Mercedes F1 car has been the benchmark since 2014. Clive Mason – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Part of the reason why the Mercedes team can afford to borrow significant funds for the America’s Cup campaign is due to Formula 1’s new budget cap this year. The introduction of a $145 million spending cap in 2021 forced the team to cut back on the design and engineering departments, but transferring staff to a non-F1 project outside the cap will allow them to continue working for the team.

“From a cost cap standpoint, this team was bigger last year than you could afford with a cost cap this year and that means a certain portion of our resources is capable of working on these types of projects,” Allison said. “As the pace of the Cup campaign demands it, hopefully it will fit in well with the corresponding demands happening in the F1 country so that all the skills we have here can be exploited.”

Mercedes Applied Science is also working on other projects, including the design and optimization of racing bikes, running shoes and Ineos’ all-terrain vehicle, the Grenadier. Wolff said the decision to diversify the company outside of F1 came by looking at the success of sports franchises in the US.

“We looked at this quite early on because I’ve always been eager to learn from other sports leagues and if you look across the ocean to the most developed American sports leagues – the NBA and the NFL – these guys have diversified into real estate and the hospitality industry through the pure fact that they have a stadium,” said Wolff. “And I think the logical next step for us is to diversify into engineering. We’ve created all this IP that we’ve never applied to any vehicle other than a race car.

“We’ve never made any money with the IP that exists here, and you’re talking billions of dollars spent on technology in a Formula 1 team, so it makes sense that other teams would be looking at that space as well.

“But Mercedes Applied Science is not a commercial engineering entity. We don’t actively pitch for technical jobs, but we want to partner with people who want to break records or win championships in land, sea, air and space. We have seen how the most challenging of all races, the pinnacle comparable to Formula 1, and this is not the pursuit of margin, but more in the pursuit of learning and diversification for the benefit of Formula 1.

“In the same way, a great new project for engineers who have learned their laurels in Formula 1, but who want to look at something different. That said, it has to stand on its own commercial feet.

“It’s our way of diversifying into other business areas, but we need to make sure we’re a contributing partner with the same ambition we have in Formula 1 racing, but without distracting from one of two activities: they must run in parallel.

“We don’t want to read the headline in three years that we haven’t won on the road since we started sailing. That must not happen.”

INEOS founder Jim Ratcliffe and Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff at the launch of their partnership in early 2020. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

How does Mercedes F1 technology make a yacht go faster?

While Allison will be technically in charge of Ineos Britannia’s America’s Cup campaign, German naval designer Martin Fischer will lead the design concept. As tempting as it is to imagine shapes from Lewis Hamilton’s F1 car on a racing yacht, the reality is that Mercedes’ engineering know-how is more likely to contribute to parts of the boat you can’t see.

“Areas that are more difficult for America’s Cup teams but are the meat and drink of an F1 team are all the systems we have to know, for example, if you run a hydraulic line a certain length of something, how far away to keep all the other stuff so it doesn’t eat on the pipe and how many times along the pipe do you have to support it so it doesn’t bounce around so much and the kind of equipment we need to inspect things so we know what is designed is what we built and assembled,” said Allison.

“All the design standards that have been painfully learned and written into procedure in an F1 team can now be picked up and used by the engineering community that is Britannia. That sort of thing is quite valuable.

“If you want all your good hydrodynamic and aerodynamic ideas to come true – that is, the things that come from the sailors of the team, supported by the competent bodies who work with them – then the boat has to be assembled on time and with the correct qualities, it shouldn’t break on the water so the sailors can learn as they sail with it, so I think the maturity of the Mercedes Formula 1 team provides a really functional environment for the design engineers to then create designs that must be reliable and work.

“Hopefully we’ll have enough raw performance built into the boat by then to make it both competitive and reliable.”

Allison added: “We hope we understand that being good at racing cars doesn’t mean being good at making yachts. What we want to do is learn from people who are good at making yachts the way we do. can help you best.

“So my opening conversations with Martin were to try and assess the strengths and weaknesses of the previous campaign within Ben’s team, the strengths and weaknesses of the campaign that Martin was involved in with Luna Rossa [the runner up at the 36th America’s Cup], to try to figure out how to strengthen the strengths and reduce the weaknesses.

“And to see where there are opportunities, like the tech standards we have is something that any tech group would be happy to pick up and stand out like manna from the sky to just say this is work we don’t have to do can we just use that?

“To specifically try to get the likely key features because we don’t know a location or the timing yet, but what are the likely key features and what kind of power do we need.”