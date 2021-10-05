Pooja Vastrakar, the Indian women’s cricket team’s chotta Hardik | Cricket

Over the years, the Indian women’s cricket team has largely relied on spinners along with the pace of Jhulan Goswamis. At the start of the multi-format series in Australia, India had a fragile pace set-up, with veteran Goswami, Shikha Pandey and rookies Meghna Singh and Pooja Vastrakar as the others.

Playing in the first ODI of the series, India’s pace set-up seemed slow and Pandey couldn’t get a glimpse. However, the second ODI and beyond, the pacers’ shape increased and they thrived on the one-off pink ball test. Vastrakar played a supporting role for 38-year-old Goswami and took the spotlight with pace and swing in the Test at Carrara on the Gold Coast.

India dominated the game against formidable Australia, but heavy rainfall on the first two days meant there was not enough time to force victory in the four-day game, which ended in a draw on Sunday.

By firing Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney, the spotlight turned on the 22-year-old pacemaker from Madhya Pradesh. It was a fun experience to bowl with the pink ball under the lights. Pink ball doesn’t move as much as the red ball moves initially. I enjoyed bowling under the lights when it started moving. Jhulan didis and coach Ramesh Powars input helped me pick confidence in the nets and it worked well throughout the game, Vastrakar said of her performance in the Test.

She was Australia’s top wicket-taker in Australia’s first innings with 3/49, as she prompted Beth Mooney to hollow out to a deep square leg with a bouncer in the second innings. Vastrakar, known for her squeezing skills, also impressed with the bat, scoring 57 in the warm-up and 29 in the second ODI at Mackay.

I had seen Pooja more of a batter in domestic tournaments. With the ODI World Cup in mind, we were looking for someone who could score runs and give us some overs too. She was a good fit for that role. In England it was different. She made a comeback after a hiatus and was looking for some rhythm. She played in the ODI’s against Australia and did well as an all-rounder. The way she threw the pink ball and stood up with Meghna against Jhulan was remarkable, skipper Mithali Raj said, referring to the player nicknamed Chota Hardik for her all-round abilities.

Raised in the small town of Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, cricket was a hobby for Vastrakar in the beginning. The youngest of seven children, she lost her mother when she was 10, while her father is a retired BSNL employee. Vastrakar had a dream of playing for India. She was always encouraged by her siblings, especially her sister, a sprinter who gave up her sporting ambitions to support the aspiring cricketer.

She was just 15 when a ligament injury forced her to undergo ACL surgery and kept her out of cricket for nearly 10 months. From that, Vastrakar made headlines again when she hit a 56-ball 51 in her third ODI game against Australia in Vadodara in March 2018.

You can never control injuries and you have to work on recovery. Injuries have always bothered me. I suffered a hamstring injury during the T20 World Cup in the West Indies in 2018. Injuries prevented me from consolidating my place in the Indian team. Then a lot of time was lost due to the pandemic, Vastrakar said.

Last season, she gained fame when she scored two consecutive double centuries262 and 219 on consecutive days in the division cricket tournament organized by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

With two tests, 10 ODIs and 20 T20s under her belt, Vastrakar can use the confidence she has gained in Australia as she heads to the World Cup in New Zealand (March-April 2022), where the pacesetter’s role will be crucial .

In the T20 squad, the three-game series will be played in Carrara from Thursday – it would be interesting to see how Vastrakar takes advantage of the opportunities and does justice to her all-round abilities.