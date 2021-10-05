UNC football tries to flip USC, Alabama, Virginia DB

UNC is in a good spot when it comes to 2022 defensive backs.

But with the early signing period approaching in December, the Tar Heels are making a late push to further fill a position group that already includes four-star cornerbacks Tayon Holloway and Marcus Allen.

While the ongoing recruitment of five-star offensive gear Zach Rice and four star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. Remaining UNC’s most prominent fights this fall, the team also keeps in touch with three defensive backs who made verbal commitments to other Power Five programs earlier this year.

Four-star USC cornerback commit Jaeden Gould, three-star Alabama safety commitee Jake Pope and three-star Virginia athlete commit Will Hardy have all heard from head coach Mack Brown’s staff in the past month, according to recruiting experts at rivals, InsideCarolina and BamaInsider.

Flipping even one of those three outlooks for 2022 in the next two months and change seems like a longshot for UNC. But it does fit into a blueprint the Tar Heels have followed in recent recruiting cycles.

In three completed cycles under Brown in his second stint, UNC has signed at least three defensive backs (and often more) per class, reflecting the depth it aims to build at the cornerback and safety spots.

After replacing former coach Larry Fedora in late 2018, Brown and his staff landed former Washington State commit Don Chapman and former Richmond commit Obi Egbuna for his 2019 class and brought in three transfers: CamRon Kelly (Auburn), Kyler McMichael (Clemson) and Bryce Watt (Virginia Tech).

Those five players joined Fedora-era recruits Giovanni Biggers and Storm Duck to give the Tar Heels a whopping seven new cornerbacks or safeties on their roster for 2019; the trend continued in 2020 with a five-star cornerback Tony Grimes and four-star safety JaQurious Conley and Cameron Roseman-Sinclair.

In the class of 2021, DeAndre Boykins, Dontavius ​​​​​​nash, Tymir Brown and Dontae Balfour also joined UNC’s defensive backfield. Those true freshmen are developing as 2019 and 2020 pledges such as Grimes, Kelly, McMichael, Conley and Chapman have played a prominent role for UNC (3-2, 2-2 ACC).

Continued conversations with Gould, Pope, and Hardy then make sense from a lattice construction standpoint. UNCs are looking for another 2022 defensive back (or two) to complement Holloway and Allen, two outside cornerbacks who are the number 25 and number 29 players in their positions, respectively.

The plan for this (2022) class was to take four defensive backs, InsideCarolina football recruiting expert Don Callahan said last month in an episode of the websites Scoop Podcast.

Gould, a four-star recruit from New Jersey, is the highest-ranked of the three and a natural target for many schools as USC fired his head coach, Clay Helton, last month after a lackluster 1-1 start.

While Gould remains confident in his commitment to the Trojans and interim coach Donte Williams, Adam Friedman of Rivals reported last week that the cornerback hears from, among others, UNC. Penn State, where Gould made an official summer visit, is an intriguing contender.

Pope is a four-star security from Georgia who made an official visit to UNC over the summer and included the Tar Heels in his top five schools before orally committed to reigning champion Alabama in August.

Pope remains 100% committed to the Crimson Tide, he told BamaInsider this week, but he’s also attending second-rate gaming schools this fall to monetize an experience he couldn’t get last fall due to coronavirus restrictions. Pope has visited Georgia and will most likely make his way to UNC, he said.

Hardy, a three-star receiver and security from Georgia who together create a elite senior season, has been orally committed to Virginia since April. He continued to attract interest, however, as UNC and Boston College both offered Hardy in the summer. For Callahan, the Tar Heels stay in touch.

If UNC can’t turn any of these three defensive backs before the December 15-17 early signing period, the pursuit of cornerbacks and security measures could, of course, extend to the regular signing period of February 2022.

The Tar Heels had success following that model in their most recent cycle, when they defeated Auburn and LSU and landed three-star Florida cornerback Balfour (the latest recruit on their team). 19 players class of 2021).

As UNC prepares for a Saturday home game against the state of Florida, the 2022 recruiting class includes 14 verbal commits and ranks third in the ACC and 13th in the country, per 247Sports team rankings.

Chapel Fowler is a recruiting reporter for The Fayetteville Observer and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him by email at:[email protected]or on Twitter at@chapelfowler.