Colin Belmore of Apponequet is the boy tennis player of the year 2021

Colin Belmore has a great love for tennis. He started playing when he was barely old enough to hold a racket and it has been a lifelong pursuit ever since.

“I started playing when I was four or five at the Lakeville Athletic Club,” Belmore said. “In the beginning it was just fun to do, but I started playing for a club team and then it got a bit more serious.”

A three-year player at Apponequet Regional High School, Belmore played doubles as a freshman. Like every other player in the state, he was unable to compete as a sophomore because of the pandemic. He continued to work on his game, however, and his efforts were rewarded when coach Nate Eleuterio appointed him to play the first singles for the Lakers as a junior.

“I came back not knowing what to expect. I knew I would play, just not true,” said Belmore, the 2021 Standard-Times Boys Tennis Player of the Year. “It was great to be back on the pitch. I have great teammates and we were all disappointed that we had to miss an entire season.”

With Belmore setting a good tone at the top, the Lakers finished 8-2 overall and 7-1 as the South Coast Conference champions. Their only blemish in the competition was a 3-2 loss to Dighton-Rehoboth in their season opener. They then rolled to seven consecutive conference victories, winning 32 of 35 individual matches and making 5-0 decisions in their last four matchups. The team’s success continued with a 5-0 victory over Carver in the first round of the MIAA Div. 3 South State Tournament, but the season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Cohasset in the quarterfinals.

“We had a strong team from head to toe and the kids worked hard,” said Eleuterio. “Colin has a great tennis mentality and he was a real trooper. He was very supportive of his teammates and his positive attitude was contagious.”

Armed with a strong forehand, Belmore was able to put a lot of pressure on his opponents and minimize his own mistakes.

“He was a very good situational player. He knows the ins and outs of the game and he used that to his advantage,” said Eleuterio. “He’s a smart player with a good serve who likes to move the ball across the field. I would have liked to see him go to the net more, but he’s a very strong baseline player. That was his bread and butter.”

Belmore rode to wins in most of his matches, but the tough two-setter he won over Marc Pothier of Old Rochester, a Standard-Times All-Star pick, stood out as a highlight of the season.

“That was my favorite win because I had to work hard for it against a good player,” said Belmore. “I won the first set in a tiebreak and the second set was also challenging. It was a very close match. (Pothier) had some powerful shots.”

Belmore comes from a tennis-playing family. His mother, Sarah, played at Apponequet and younger brother, Nathan, was named to The Standard-Times Super Team for his play this past season as a freshman in second singles.

“Tennis has always been a fun sport for me. It’s a game I grew up with and I like everything,” said Colin Belmore. “It was great to have my brother as a teammate. We took lessons together when we were kids and he’s really consistent with his shots. We’ve played tennis all our lives and we’re excited to have another season as teammates. was a good thing for both of us. It’s something we have in common and we both want to be the best players we can be.”

ALL ABOUT COLIN BELMORE

WHY HE IS SELECTED: Came across strong after working hard in the off season to make himself a better all round player. Played with a lot of confidence and focus. Has a good mentality for the game and likes to compete. Lead by example as a team leader for the Lakers, playing some of his best tennis when it mattered most.

IMPORTANT STATISTICS:Set an 8-2 record and finished second in the South Coast Conference Player of the Year voting to Dighton-Rehoboth’s Peter Anghinetti, the only player to beat him during the regular season.

MVP MOMENT: Took a straight-set win in the first singles to lead the Lakers to a 5-0 victory over Carver in the first round of the MIAA Div. 3 South State Tournament.

FAIRHAVEN COACH TIM LUZ: “Colin was exceptionally strong. He is a very intense player with good skills in all parts of the game.”

REMARKS: Competes in two other sports at Apponequet golf and swimming. He grew up playing golf at the Back Nine Club, a par-54/60 executive golf course close to his home in Lakeville. Competes in the 100m butterfly, 200 individual medley, and 200 and 400 freestyle relays in the pool. … Science and history are two of his favorite subjects. …Hops to art school and prepares for a career as a graphic designer.