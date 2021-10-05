Sports
India’s Para Shuttles Banned From Asian Meeting Due To Late Entries
Instead of going home on her return from the Tokyo Paralympic Games last month, Indian parashuttler Palak Kohli came to Lucknow for training. She wanted to prepare well for the 4th Asian Youth Para Games, which will take place in Bahrain from December 1-10.
Her dream of winning a medal there came to a head on Monday night when she learned that her entry along with 13 others had been rejected by organizers for being sent too late by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).
A disheartened Kohli has begged those involved, including the event organizers, to accept the entries, as this would be the last chance for many like her to participate in an event under the age of 20.
There is only one Asian Junior Para-athlete event @Asianyouthgame which is held once every 4 years. This event could be the first and last for many of us since we next go over the age limit. Very discouraging to know “Entries not sent” Call to @asianparalympic. Take care of us, Kohli had tweeted Thursday.
Kohli, the only Indian women’s shuttle to compete in three Tokyo events, is 19 and will not qualify for the Asian Youth Para Games in 2024.
I’ve asked everyone, including the organizers, for the entry, even now. Why should I suffer for the mistakes of others? The last entry date was September 21, and from the next day I was running from pillar to post to get an entry for the event, Kohli, who has six international medals, including gold at the 2019 BWF Para-Badminton International said Tuesday.
I am very disappointed and frustrated, but keep my fingers crossed and hope for a last minute signup.
PCI did not issue a selection trial circular until September 19, although the final for submitting entries was September 21. Bahrain organizers had extended the deadline twice, from September 10 to 15 and then to September 21. There are some claims that the submissions were forwarded to PCI by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), which oversees para-badminton in India on the day of the deadline, but it was not forwarded on time.
The PCI says it’s all over as the organizers have refused to receive Indian entries at the event. Entry is now not possible as organizers have refused, PCI Secretary General Gursharan Singh said on Tuesday.
After returning from the Tokyo Paralympic Games there was little time left for trials etc. PCI insisted that the organizers extend the last date but they did not. Even China missed the entry; we also missed the taekwondo entry, he said.
Singh said: We should have been given enough time to send entries. Now they (organizers) are overloaded with over 1,000 entries to the games. They are short of accommodation due to COVID protocols etc.
He denied that there were any differences with BAI after some athletes accused PCI of having a biased attitude towards the shuttlers. Both PCI and BAI are very cooperative and there is no dispute between us. BAI also didn’t send the player list on time because they also didn’t have time for trials, etc. after the Tokyo Paralympics.
Singh said PCI didn’t want the shuttlers to suffer and it’s very unfortunate. I kept trying until late last night and even spoke to the head of the Asian Paralympic Council, but it didn’t work. We will definitely be sending our shuttles for the world championships and other events in the near future.
The Asian Youth Para Games will feature competition in nine disciplines of athletics, badminton, boccia, goalball, taekwondo, powerlifting, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair basketball at Khalifa Sports City, a multi-purpose stadium in Isa Town, and Isa Sports City, the national indoor sports facility in Bahrain.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/badminton/indias-para-shuttlers-shut-out-of-asian-meet-due-to-late-entries-101633444184255.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
