When was the last time Bears didn’t procrastinate?





Wondering about a player, past game, or some other Bears issue? Senior writer Larry Mayer answers several questions from fans at ChicagoBears.com. I don’t remember the Bears ever winning a coin toss and then receiving the opening kick-off as they did against the Lions on Sunday, but I’m sure it happened. When was the last time that happened?

pete f.

Mokena, Illinois The Bears have won the toss 29 times in four seasons with Matt Nagy as coach, and Sunday marked only the second time they chose to receive the opening kick-off and not delay it until the second half. The only other occurrence was in Minnesota last December 20 when they received the opening kickoff but went three-and-out in a 33-27 win. The strategy worked perfectly against the Lions last Sunday, but when the Bears marched 75 yards on the opening stage of the game to take a 7-0 lead, they would never relinquish a 24-14 win. I thought Robert Quinn led the Bears with four sacks going into week 4 and then he took a full sack against the Lions. But I see he only gets 4.5 bags now. What happened?

Frank P.

Clayton, Missouri The NFL and the Elias Sports Bureau review every NFL game and sometimes make corrections to statistics, usually on Wednesdays. That happened after week 2 when Robert Quinn got an extra full sack not initially credited to him in the Bears’ win over the Bengals. It happened again last week, only it was determined that Quinn didn’t earn a full sack against the Browns, but instead had to split it with Mario Edwards, Jr., who made that adjustment to their stats. Why did the Bears get a 15-yard penalty against the Lions for interfering with the punt returner’s ability to catch the ball while he was able to catch the ball? Is there a certain amount of space the returning man must be allowed to field the ball?

PhilG.

Pennsylvania There is no NFL rule that requires the point cover team to give the returnee a 1-yard or 2-yard halo. Here’s how interference with the ability to catch a punt is defined in NFL rules: “Members of the kicking team are prohibited from interfering with a receiver attempting to catch the airborne kick, or to obstruct or hinder his path to the airborne kick, and whether or not a signal has been given.It is interference if a player of the kicking team makes contact with the receiver, or a passive player of either team makes contact with the receiver, before or simultaneously with the receiver’s touching of the ball.” The game you refer to against the Lions that resulted in a penalty for Xavier Crawford probably could have gone either way. I asked coach Matt Nagy about the explanation he got from the officials and this is what he said: “They said that in their opinion what they saw was illegal and that he hit him too fast. It’s easy for all of us and I.” am a part of it too. You get emotional; you get in. That’s a big game. But it’s easy for us to watch it on TV and see it in slow motion. Those referees have a hard time, sometimes it’s so scared to see them, so that’s the explanation he gave me.” Chalk Talk features questions from fans several times a week. Email your question to Larry.

