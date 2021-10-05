Michael Holding: Former West Indian bowler and Sky Sports commentator wins Peter Smith Award | Cricket News





Sky Sports commentator Michael Holding has won the prestigious Peter Smith Award for presenting cricket to the public at the annual Cricket Writers’ Club awards. Holding, a West Indian great, regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, has been a regular member of Sky’s commentary team for over 30 years. Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player Michael Holding says ‘Western arrogance’ was behind ECB decision to cancel England’s planned Pakistan tour Michael Holding says ‘Western arrogance’ was behind ECB decision to cancel England’s planned Pakistan tour Following George Floyd’s death last year, Holding spoke forcefully and eloquently about the need to fight racism, and his book Why We Kneel How We Rise is longlisted for the 2021 William Hill Sports Book of the Year. The winners were announced at the Cricket Writers’ Club’s annual luncheon at the Kia Oval to mark CWC’s 75th anniversary, and a pool of more than 450 media representatives voted. Luke Fletcher took the most wickets in the County Championship this season with 66 Luke Fletcher was named the LV = Insurance County Championship Player of the Year after a stellar season leading the attack for Nottinghamshire, who finished third in Division One. Yorkshire batter Harry Brook won the NV Play Young Cricketer of the Year award after a breakthrough season in the domestic game. Past recipients include Joe Root, Ben Stokes, James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Harry Brook was a prolific runs scorer this summer across all sizes of the game Brook performed impressively in red and white cricket for Yorkshire, and made some notable appearances for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred’s launch season. Sophia Dunkley scored 73 not-out against India in just her second one-day international appearance Sophia Dunkley enjoyed an excellent debut season with the England team, impressing in Test matches and white ball games, and was declared the winner of the JM Finn Women’s Cricket Award. Dunkley was the first black woman to play Test cricket for England, scoring an unbeaten 74 in the Test match against India, and 73 not in her second ODI appearance. Brilliant 17-year-old all-rounder Alice Capsey starred in the Hundred for the Oval Invincibles and is the winner of the inaugural Sumaridge Estate Wines Emerging Cricketer of the Year. After helping the Invincibles to Hundred, she won a second trophy with South East Stars in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, scoring 629 runs and taking 30 wickets in all competitions. Alice Capsey starred when Oval Invincibles won the Women’s Hundred Brook and Capsey completed remarkable doubles, having already been named the nation’s best young players by their peers at the Professional Cricketers’ Awards. Alex Jervis – a player/coach of the Yorkshire Disability D40 hardball team and an English Learning Disability player – was named Lord’s Taverners Disability Cricketer of the Year.

