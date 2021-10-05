NFL DFS, Rams vs. Seahawks: Top DraftKings, FanDuel Daily Fantasy Football Picks For Thursday Night Football

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams will try to bounce back from their first loss when they take on the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Stafford was an MVP front-runner after three weeks, but is coming off his worst game in a Rams uniform in the team’s loss to Arizona. Still, he ranks among the leaders in several passing categories and has a host of pass catchers, including Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, and Tyler Higbee, all of which could be popular NFL DFS picks. Any player with a Rams skill rank could be of value to Thursday’s NFL DFS lineups, with the Seahawks in last place in allowed yards.

While the Rams’ offense focused on their passes, the running backs shouldn’t be ruled out when making your Rams vs. Seahawks DFS Picks. Seattle is 31st in rushing yards allowed, so both Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel were able to run through the Seahawks defense. Who else has one of the great value NFL DFS matchups for Rams vs. sea ​​hawks? Before you commit your NFL DFS strategy for Thursday Night Football, make sure that: check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and the best daily fantasy football picks from Mike McClure from SportsLine.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with nearly $2 million in career earnings. His methodology has led to huge cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He won two high-stakes tournaments at FanDuel in 2020 and achieved a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants at DraftKings. His lineups also finished in the top 1 percent in more than a dozen other tournaments last season.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every NFL action, taking into account factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries. This allows him to find the best DFS values ​​that he only shares with SportsLine members.

Top NFL DFS Picks for Rams vs. seahawks

One of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. In what was considered an off-game for him, the former Lion was still prolific in Week 4. Stafford threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns and has thrown multiple touchdowns in all four games this year.

He has already been named NFC Offensive Player of the Year twice this season, having only received the honor once in his 12 years in Detroit. Stafford is second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (two), third in passing yards (1222), and third in passer rating (117.6). Now he faces a Seahawks defense that allows the fifth most passing yards per game (292.5). Seattle has offered little deterrent to quarterback opponents all season, and that shouldn’t change on Thursday.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Stafford with receiver Van Jefferson, who posted a stat of 6-90-1 in Week 4. For the season, the sophomore pro has 13 grabs for 226 yards and two scores.

Jefferson operates as the Rams’ number 3 receiver, ahead of DeSean Jackson on the depth chart. He played more than three times as many snaps as Jackson, surpassing fellow recipient Robert Woods. Jefferson only follows Cooper Kupp in terms of receiving yards for the Rams. Although Seattle was prone to the pass this season, it fell victim to widespread opponents. Seattle has allowed the opposing team’s wide receivers to post more than 200 yards and two touchdowns in each of the last two games.

