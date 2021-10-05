Blue Earth Area achieves sectional team tennis win | News, Sports, Jobs





BLUE EARTH – Blue Earth Area head girls tennis coach Konny Wolff diligently wrapped new griptape on Buc third singles player Kylie Rosenau’s racket for Monday’s Section 2A Team Quarterfinals. Rosenau then made her own racket by beating Bucs’ first team number three en route to a 6-1 victory over the number six seeded Redwood Valley Cardinals at Hal Schroeder Courts in Blue Earth. Blue Earth Area (12-4) advances to the Class A No. 7-ranked and No. 2-seeded St. James Area Saints in a team semifinal at 11 a.m. Thursday at the campus of Gustavus Adolphus College in St. . Peter. St. James Area knocked out No. 7-seeded Maple River 6-1 in Monday’s quarterfinals. The sixth-ranked and best-seeded Fairmont (16-2) will face the winner between the #4-seeded River Valley and the #5-seeded United South Central in a team semifinal at 9:00 a.m. Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus College. Fairmont earned a first-round bye via the No. 1 seed. “We’ve changed our line-up a bit today because we had to miss a few players, so we’ll see how it plays out,” said Konny Wolff during the quarterfinal warm-up session. Rosenau, Olivia Dutton and Addison Armstrong spearheaded the Bucs’ quick start on the scorecards by combining and losing just one of 19 games played in singles bracket action. Rosenau used a new racket grip, but a familiar two-handed backhand, to pepper winning shots across the third singles court. Rosenau scored BEA’s first run thanks to consecutive 6-0 set wins over Lauren Dolezal. Dutton nearly doubled her teammate’s margin of victory, taking a 6-0, 6-1 decision over the Cardinals’ McKenna Flinn in the number 4 singles division to give the Bucs a 2-0 lead on the team book. Dutton showed her ability to multitask by connecting for a forehand winner while also avoiding stepping on a racket that accidentally slipped on her playing surface. “That was a very athletic move on her part,” Bea assistant coach Karleigh Wolff said in reference to Dutton’s agility. Armstrong then collected Point 3 for the Bucs by capping back-to-back shutout wins over Lily DeBlieck in the second singles action. Ironically, the third doubles combination of Ashlyn Klinkner and Jazmyn Lunz, who were late additions to the Bucs’ starting lineup, took the double win by beating Ava Shaw-Kerkhoff and Julia Lang 6-3, 6-1. Klinkner and Lunz trailed 2-1 in the opening set before scoring the 3-2 and 6-3 service breaks to claim the win. The Bucs tandem took four consecutive wins en route to a 6-1 second set decision. Lauren Survis and Carol Schrader outlasted Redwood Valley’s Avery Wilson and Anneliese Hammer in the only extra session of the meet during the No. 2 doubles. Survis and Schrader recorded a 7-5, 2-6, (11-9) comeback win to secure BEA’s fifth team count. no. 1 singles netter Marissa Benz delivered the Bucs’ final team point by serving a 6-2, 6-0 loss to Brooke Zollner. Benz and Zollner were the seventh and final game at the six-lane facility on Monday. Mila Jenniges and Ella Stoneberg rallied to produce Redwood Valley’s only team point in the first doubles. Jenniges and Stoneberg defeated Grace Hanson and Ella Survis 6-3, 7-5. 2021 Section 2A Team Tennis quarter-finals Blue Earth area 6, Redwood Valley 1 Singles Bracket Marissa Benz (BEA) beats. Brooke Zollner, 6-2, 6-0. Addison Armstrong (BEA) beats. Lily De Blieck, 6-0, 6-0. Kylie Rosenau (BEA) beats. Lauren Dolezal, 6-0, 6-0. Olivia Dutton (BEA) beats. McKenna Flinn, 6-0, 6-1. Double bracket Mila Jenniges-Ella Stoneberg (RV) beats. Grace Hanson-Ella Survis, 6-3, 7-5. Lauren Survis-Carol Schrader (BEA) beats. Avery Wilson-Anneliese Hammer, 7-5, 2-6, (11-9). Ashlyn Klinkner-Jazmyn Lunz (BEA) beats. Ava Shaw-Kerkhoff-Julia Lang, 6-3, 6-1. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

