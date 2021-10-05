Lee Sangsu takes men’s singles title on historic day for Korea





Lee Sangsu made history for Korea on the last day of the 2021 ITTF Asian Table Tennis Championships in Qatar. He became the first Korean man ever to win the men’s singles title at the continental event, and he slid out Chuang Chih-Yuan by Chinese Taipei in an exciting final of five sets. It was clear from the start that the battle for the gold would be fiercely contested after Chuang won the first game 12-10 in under 13 minutes. Lee rallied hard and fast in the second and third to try and turn the momentum back in his favor, and to some success. However, the number four interrupted attempts by the Korean to end the game in the fourth, as he made it 2-2, meaning the championship final came in a fifth set decider. The final game was as exciting as it was exciting, with neither player taking the lead. An umpire call froze the game at 6-6 before Lee seized the initiative and trail to eventually beat Chuang: 10-12, 11-6, 11-6, 7-11, 8-11. Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee make it a golden day for Korea The women’s doubles final was much more comfortable for the eventual winners Shin Yubin and Jeon Jihee. A stormy start, with the Korean duo getting eight points ahead of their rivals, demonstrated the intent they had in the title match. A time span in the second short allowed Doo Hoi Kem and Lee Ho Ching back in the game, but Shin and Jeon quickly took back control of the proceedings. They amassed an expansive six championship points in the final game and only needed one to try and seal the deal, winning 11-5, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4. Shin Yubin Getty Images 2021 Photo Results of the Asian Table Tennis Championships On Monday, Japanese paddler Hina Hayata had a day to remember after taking both the women’s singles and mixed doubles titles in Doha. Hayata came out of a match to beat the 17-year-old Shin Yubin 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-4 in the final of the women’s competition. In the mixed event, Hayata and partner Shunshuke Togami, knocked down second seeds Jang Woo-jin and Jeon Ji-hee, in a similar way. The Japanese duo made up for a deficit in the first game and took the win: 6-11, 11-9, 11-7, 11-9. With one gold championship medal in hand, Togami went on to take his second of the day with a win in the men’s doubles. Him and partner Yukiya Uda won a hard-fought match against Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon: 13-11, 11-8, 8-11, 11-9. With the People’s Republic of China by choosing not to participate in the competition due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, the doors were open for new team champions. In the men’s competition, South Korea emerged as the title winner for the first time in 25 years. They defeated Chinese Taipei 2-1 to the crown. The women of Japan put on a clear showing in the team final event against the Republic of Korea to take the title; they didn’t drop a single match in the showdown for the top prize.

