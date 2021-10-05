Claude Henderson: Leicestershire names ex-player as first cricket director





Claude Henderson is one of four players to have won England’s T20 three times Leicestershire has appointed Claude Henderson as the county’s first cricket director. The 49-year-old South African will work closely with head coach Paul Nixon, one of his longtime teammates from Leicestershire. They will join with the head of the academy Alastair Maiden and the second XI coach Dips Patel to form what the club calls a “cricket pillar”. “Claude is a great asset and brings significant international experience,” said CEO Sean Jarvis. “Not to mention his winning history in Leicestershire. “He will add more depth to the ‘cricket pillar’ to continue our work to progress and develop.” Henderson, who won seven Test caps for South Africa and played in four one-day internationals, made 3,213 runs in 127 first-class appearances for Leicestershire and took 343 wickets. He also claimed 128 scalps in List A cricket and 69 in T20, with a thrift rate of 6.92, to help the Foxes become the only side to have won the trophy three times, in 2004, 2006 and 2011. Henderson is one of only four players to have won the English T20 title three times – along with two former Foxes teammates, Nixon and Darren Stevens (twice with Kent), and Australian Dan Christian (once with Hampshire and two times with Notts). Speaking about his appointment, Henderson said: “I am delighted to be back at Leicestershire County Cricket Club – it is a place where I have many fond memories of myself. “It’s great to see what Paul Nixon has already accomplished at the club,” he said. “If we continue to develop cricketers and understand what it takes to win cricket matches, we are moving in the right direction.” Leicestershire finished fifth in their group of six teams in the first half of the County Championship season, then fourth in Division Three after the mid-season split. The Foxes finished sixth in their group in the T20 Blast and fourth in their One-Day Cup group, narrowly missing out on a place in the knockout stage.

