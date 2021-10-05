Kalamazoo Hosts Hockey’s First “Rainbow Ice Game”





KALAMAZOO, Michigan — The Kalamazoo Wings will become the first professional hockey team to host a game on rainbow-colored ice, the team announced Tuesday at its annual preseason press conference at the Wings Event Center. As part of their annual Hockey is for everyone event on January 7, the K-Wings and Toledo Walleye will play a regular season game at Rainbow Ice, starting at 7:00 PM “The Kalamazoo Wings are proud to be the first ever professional hockey team to give the ice the colors of the rainbow,” said K-Wings General Manager Toni Will. “We look forward to shining a light on creating an environment of togetherness regardless of race, national origin, religion, gender, disability, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status.” Kalamazoo has become known for its colored ice traditions, starting with hockey’s first Green Ice game, a St. Patrick’s Day tradition that began in 1982. Since then, the team has reclaimed the old staples Orange Ice (Halloween) and Pink Ice (Breast Cancer Awareness). ) added. to the action calendar. In recent years the K-Wings have experimented with Blue Ice, Yellow Ice and for the first time in 2019 with Lavender Ice for Hockey fights cancer. Rainbow Ice reaches a never-before-seen playing surface. “We are passionate about supporting diversity, equality and inclusion initiatives such as: Hockey is for everyone‘ said Will. “Working with the NHL, we believe we can drive positive social change and create more inclusive communities.” Kalamazoo will play five home games on their world famous colored ice in the 2021-22 season, including Orange Ice (October 30), Lavender Ice/Hockey Fights Cancer (November 27), Rainbow Ice (January 7), Pink Ice (February 11) and Green ice (March 18).

