Television Coverage Announced for 2021-22 Men’s Gopher Basketball Season





Basketball Men | 5-10-2021 12:49:00 hrs The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team will be televised at least 25 times during its regular season, the Big Ten Conference office announced today. The Golden Gophers will appear 18 times on the Big Ten Network, while the remaining seven games will be highlighted on FOX, FS1, or ESPN networks. Start times and televised designations for the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge will be announced at a later date and broadcast on ESPN networks. The Asheville Championship will air on the ESPN family of networks on Friday, November 12 and Sunday, November 14, with a later announced time. The rest of Minnesota’s non-conference game times will also be announced shortly. BTN will broadcast the first 10 games of the 2022 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament (March 9-13), with CBS Sports broadcasting the semifinals and championship game on CBS for the 25th consecutive year. Minnesota also announced the start of the Concordia St. Paul exhibition game at 7 p.m., tip. All BTN, FOX and FS1 on-air games can be streamed nationwide across the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices via the FOX Sports app. The games broadcast on an ESPN network will also be available to authenticated pay TV subscribers to stream on the ESPN App on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices orespn.com/watch, while CBS Sports broadcasts will be available to stream on Paramount+. Date, opponent, time, cover

November 1 Concordia-St. Paul, 7 p.m., BTN +

November 9 Kansas City, TBA November 12 vs Western Kentucky, TBA ESPN Networks

Nov 14 vs South Carolina of Princeton, TBA, ESPN Networks

Nov 19 Purdue Fort Wayne, TBA

November 24 Jacksonville, 8 p.m., BTN November 30 in Pittsburgh, TBA, ESPN Networks

December 5 in Mississippi State, TBA

December 8, Michigan State, 8 p.m., BTN Dec 11 in Michigan, 5:30 PM FOX

Dec 14 Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, 7pm, BTN

December 22 Green Bay, TBA

Dec 29 Alcorn State, TBA

January 2 Illinois, 5pm, BTN January 9 in Indiana, 11 a.m., FS1

January 12 at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

January 16 Iowa, TBA, BTN January 19 at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., BTN

Jan 22 Rutgers, 11 am, BTN

January 27 Ohio State, 6 p.m., ESPN2 January 30 in Wisconsin, noon, BTN

Feb 2 Purdue, 6pm, BTN February 6 in Iowa, TBA, BTN

February 9 in Nebraska, 8 p.m., BTN

Feb 12 Penn State, 7:30 PM, BTN February 15 in Ohio State, 7:30 PM, BTN

February 19 Northwest, 3 p.m., BTN

February 23 Wisconsin, 8pm, BTN

February 27 Indiana, 5 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

March 2 Maryland, 8pm, BTN March 6 in Northwestern, 6:30 PM, BTN

March 9-11 Big Ten Tournament, TBA, BTN

March 12 Big Ten Tournament Semis, CBS

March 13 Big Ten Tournament Championship, CBS * all times stated Central

