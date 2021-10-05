Cricket Hollow Zoo Owners Found in Contempt of Court, Sent to Jail

A judge in Delaware County has fined the owners of a controversial roadside zoo near Manchester $70,000 and sentenced them to 140 days in prison.

The decision, which came in late September, is likely to end the latest of several cases involving Manchester’s Cricket Hollow Zoo dating back to 2014. The judge’s decision came a day after the Iowa Supreme Court dismissed the case. to be heard after an appeals court ruled that a 2019 subdistrict court ruling must stand.

More than 100 animals were missing when animal rescue groups removed animals from the property in December 2019.

Tom and Pam Sellner visited the zoo. Four women sued the couple in 2018, arguing that the zoo was a public nuisance because of rampant animal neglect.

After a five-day trial in 2019that included a visit to the zoo, Dubuque Judge Monica Wittig ordered hundreds of animals to becomeremoved from the property. Wittig wrote about the “terrible stench” on the property at the time, saying that after seeing the animals it was “very difficult to go out for lunch”. Wittig also banned the Sellners from buying exotic animals.

Missing: 2 cougars, 5 grizzly bears, 4 macaws, others

In December 2019, more than 400 animals were recovered from the property, including 13 llamas, 10 parakeets, eight sugar gliders, seven miniature horses, six goats and 15 sheep.

The California-based Animal Legal Defense Fund filed a contempt court motion in January 2019, arguing that:at least 110 animals were missingincluding two cougars, five grizzlies and four macaws. Five kinkajous, a rainforest animal related to raccoons, and six degus, Chilean rodents, were also missing, the group said at the time.

Attorneys from the ALDF and attorneys in Des Moines represented the plaintiffs pro bono.

Wittig wrote in Wednesday’s decision that Pat Craig, of a Colorado animal shelter that would take care of the camel, coyotes, llamas, mountain lions, foxes, bears and mules, noticed the animals had recently been at the zoo due to traces of food and feces. .

“He also observed multiple footprints, tire tracks and crevices in the ground from a skid-steer loader that appeared fresh in the damp ground,” Wittig wrote.

Cara Donels, an ALDF attorney, found several of the animals for sale online, Wittig wrote. The kinkajouwere mentioned on ExoticAnimals.com for $2,300 and on sale on Facebook in October 2019, Wittig wrote.

Animals sick, hungry and many died

Rescuers checked the cages twice on December 9, 2019, but when they returned, they found new skunk, birds, coatis and sugar gliders. A gecko had to be kept warm with a water bottle filled with hot coffee because it was so cold, Wittig wrote.

Mice and rats that were found were euthanized due to ill health, Wittig said.

“They had several infections and parasites were present, Wittig wrote. Their bodies showed signs of malnutrition.

Several animals died after being sold illegally by the Sellners or given to humans, Wittig wrote. The judge questioned the testimonies of several people who testified during the contempt trial.

A woman committed perjury when she testified that the missing animals had been sold, Wittig wrote. The woman actually took possession of two ferrets, sugar gliders, fennel fox, hedgehogs, guinea pigs and chinchillas. The fennec fox died after being returned to the property.

Another Ohio exhibitor said the Sellners showed his cougars, bears and other large wildlife in Cricket Hollow. That exhibitor isn’t allowed to keep wild animals in Ohio, so he moved them to Indiana. Two bears died along the way because they were fed incorrectly during hibernation, Wittig wrote.

This is not the act of one who raises bears, because if you did, you would know that you would not feed a hibernating bear, Wittig wrote. It is more the behavior of a person who makes money from offspring.

A male cougar owned by the man died.

Wittig gave the Sellners another 30 days to return the animals and reduce their fines and jail time.

The defendants gave less than credible testimony about what happened between the time of the trial, the issuing of the court order and the two rescue days in December 2019, Wittig wrote.

More:Appeals court picks judge who ordered animals rescued from Cricket Hollow Zoo

