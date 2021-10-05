2021 Indiana Football Digest Insider





Merrillville broke Valparaiso’s 27-game regular season and 25-game Duneland Athletic Conference winning streak with a 42-7 decision over the Vikings. New Palestine’s Kyle Ralph came up with the Dragons’ 100th career win; 52-0 blanking of Shelbyville. The Carmel-Indianapolis Ben Davis game was called off after 45 minutes due to gunshots fired in the area surrounding Ben Davis High School, with the Greyhounds taking a 35-21 win. Lawrence North’s Matthew Dempsey connected for the winning 33-yard field goal as time passed in the Wildcats’ 24-21 victory over Warren Central. Tippecanoe Valley is at 7-0 for the first time since 1987. Eastside is 7-0 for the first time since 1990. Merrillville is 7-0 for the first time since 1992. Heritage Christian is at 7-0 for the first time since 2008. Centerville is 6-0 for the first time since 2009. Jasper is 7-0 for the first time since 2012. Leo is at 7-0 for the first time since 2013. Plymouth is 0-7 for the first time in program history. Avon is 0-7 for the first time since 1962. Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter is 0-7 for the first time since 1996. Southport are 0-7 for the first time since 2006. McCutcheon is 0-6 for the first time since 2008. These teams still haven’t experienced the pain of defeat: Brownstown Central, Center Grove, Centerville (6-0), Eastbrook (6-0), Eastside, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Cathedral, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Jasper, Leo, Linton-Stockton, Merrillville, Monroe Central, Tippecanoe Valley, Tipton, West Lafayette, Winamac (5-0). These teams have still not experienced the thrill of victory: Attica (0-3), Avon, Bellmont, Benton Central (0-5), Boone Grove (0-5), Bowman Academy (0-6), Cambridge City (Lincoln) (0-3), Cloverdale (0-6), Corydon Central (0-6), Crawfordsville, Eastern (Pekin) (0-4), Elwood (0-6), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Pike, McCutcheon (0-6), North Central (Indianapolis), North Miami, Northwestern (0-6), Oldenburg Academy (0-4), Plymouth, Rushville, South Bend Clay, South Decatur (0-5), Southern Wells, Southport, Taylor (0-3), Terre Haute South, Tri-County (0-6), Washington (0-6), Wes-Del (0-6). LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STROKES Center Grove has won 21 consecutive games. Indianapolis Roncalli has a 19-game winning streak. Indianapolis Cathedral has won 12 consecutive games. LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STROKES Bellmont has lost 26 straight games Rushville has a 21-game losing slip. Cloverdale and Crawfordsville have lost 18 games in a row. Benton Central and South Bend Clay have lost 16 games in a row. North Miami has lost 15 games in a row. Eastern (Pekin) has a 14-game losing streak. Indianapolis Pike and Taylor have a 12-game streak. Terre Haute South has lost 11 games in a row. Elwood, North Central (Indianapolis), Oldenburg Academy, Southern Wells, Southport and Tri-County have lost a nine-game streak. Avon, Boonville, Bowman Academy, Cambridge City Lincoln, Corydon Central, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Plymouth and Wes-Del have dropped eight consecutive games. CONSEQUENTIAL REGULAR SEASON WIN Center Grove 16, West Lafayette 15, Leo 14, Eastbrook 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Centerville 12, Monroe Central 11, Indianapolis Lutheran 10, Eastside 9, Jasper 9, Linton-Stockton 9, Merrillville 9, Winamac 9, Brownstown Central 8, Tipton 8. CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSS Bellmont 36, East (Beijing) 22,Rushville 20, Cloverdale 17, Crawfordsville 16, South Bend Clay 15, Benton Central 14, North Miami 14, Indianapolis Pike 11, Taylor 11, Terre Haute South 10, Washington 9, Oldenburg Academy 8, Elwood 8, North Central (Indianapolis) 8 , Southern Wells 8, Southport 8, Tri-County 8, Cambridge City Lincoln 7, McCutcheon 7. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STROKES East Central has won 45 consecutive Eastern Indiana Conference games. Indianapolis Lutheran has won 21 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games. Eastern (Greentown) has a 20 game winning streak in Hoosier Heartland Conference. LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE RELEASE STROKES Benton Central has lost 42 consecutive Hoosier Conference games. Caston has lost 37 straight Hoosier North Conference games. South Bend Clay has suffered 35 consecutive losses in the Northern Indiana Conference. Bellmont has lost 30 consecutive Northeast 8 Conference games. Crawford County has lost 28 consecutive Patoka Lake Conference games. Goshen has lost 28 consecutive Northern Lakes Conference games. Shelbyville has a 20-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak. Pike Central has lost 18 consecutive Pocket Conference games. WINNER ACTIVE COACHES Larry “Bud” Wright (Sheridan) 434, Russ Radtke (Knox) ​​375, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 345,John Hart (Brownsburg) 312, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 295, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 281, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 265, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 241, Kevin O’Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 238, Mark Bless (Avon) 238, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 238, George Gilbert (Clinton Central) 230, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 231, John Hendryx (Winamac) 229, Brian Moore (Parke Heritage) 216, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 209, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 207, Tim Able (Triton Central) 201. CLOSE TO 200 PROFIT: Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 199 SOON AT 150 WINS: Steve Cooley (New Albany) 146 CLOSE TO 100 PROFITS: Monte Mawhorter (West Noble) 98, Nick Hart (Gibson Southern) 97, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 96,

