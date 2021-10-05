



The Section 8AA girls tennis individual section brackets are out, on the heels of the team brackets released last week. There are plenty of players from Central Minnesota competing for the title of the section, including athletes from St. Cloud, ROCORI, Sartell and Sauk Rapids-Rice. Section 8AA is split into two subsections. The north side plays in Fargo and the south side plays against Sta Fit in Sartell. The play-in matches, the round of 16 and the quarter-finals take place on Thursday, with the matches taking place immediately after other matches have been completed. This will be the same format for both singles and doubles. On Friday, the semi-finals start at 10:00 AM with the championship and the match for third place at 12:00 PM. The top four singles and doubles pairs in the southern subsection will meet next week with the top four from the north to determine who will advance to state. The top two of the last eight for each singles and doubles game advance to state. Here are some of the early match-ups during the individual girls tennis section tournament. singles Each of the four local teams will have one singles player competing in the play-in matches. St. Cloud’s Brooke Wilfong will face Annandale’s Jillian Kulm in the play-in match. The winner will play ROCORI’s Kaylene Andrusick in the round of 16. ROCORI’s Amber Field and Sartell’s Sarah Weno will face each other, with the winner taking on Willmar’s Allie Bruhn in the round of 16. Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Grace Roesch will face Big Lake’s Ari Laun in the play-in round. The winner will play Becker’s Maddie Moe in the round of 16. The other local players will start playing in the round of 16. Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Brynn Karasch will face Foley’s Macy Zawacki, while Sartell’s Addy Bultema and St. Cloud’s Olivia Bauerly will face off. doubles As with singles, there was one double pair from each of the four local teams to compete in the warm-up round. Emily Crandall and Tia Leen van Sartell face McKinsey Newbanks and Alyssa Meyer of Sauk Rapids-Rice for a spot in the round of 16. The winner will play Foley’s Brooke Beier and Savannah Gapinski. St. Cloud’s Kylie Starren and Anna Miller face off against Willmar’s Alise Staebell and Ashlie Staebell, with the winner taking on Sartell’s Addison Burns and Violet Steil. Finally, Ayla Vettelson and Isabella Arceneau of ROCORI will face Rilee Norgren and Kate Jonas of Annandale in the play-in match. The winners will face St. Cloud’s Paige Tarrolly and Ella Marohl in the round of 16. Addison Bemboom and Isabelle Haddy of Sauk Rapids-Rice have already reached the round of 16 and will face Ava Peters and Kirsten Wieling of ROCORI for a spot in the quarter-finals. Brian Mozey is the high school sports reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him at 320-255-8772 or [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @BrianMozey. Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

