2021-22 Fantasy Hockey Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Are you ready? We are back to the regular season format of 82 games, which means more joy and also more pain. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions every season, because there are always surprises, and the good ones can make us feel like geniuses, while the bad ones feel like we’re falling into an empty pool.

But we’re all gluttons for punishment, so we might as well stay informed to later rationalize why the fantasy hockey gods hate you. Yes, they specifically hate you.

Here’s your fantasy preview for all 32 teams. The annual Polar Guide is now available and also check out Matt Larkin’s top 250 players for the upcoming season.

—–

2021-22 Fantasy Outlook: Toronto Maple Leafs

Last season: Oof. The road was a little bumpy, but the Leafs made it to the top of the North Division with a five-point lead over second, the largest margin between the four divisions. There was little doubt that the Leafs would come out on top, and even after securing home ice where they were 6-1-1 in the final two months of the season, they were knocked out in the first round for the fifth consecutive season. . This one hurt especially as the Leafs secured a playoff spot and the division title against the rival Habs, only to extend a 3-1 series lead and see them advance to the finals. The loss extended their championship drought to 54 seasons, the longest in the league despite fantastic individual seasons from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, who finished fifth and fourth in the league respectively.

Best Option: Austin Matthews, California

Since Matthews entered the league, Matthews has scored 199 goals, behind only Alex Ovechkin’s 205, and of those who have registered at least 1,000 shots, Matthews is the first with a 16.2 S%. Translation: Matthews isn’t just a high-volume shooter, he’s also terrifyingly efficient and effective. Most fantasy leagues value shooting and goals – rightly or wrongly – which is why Matthews takes first place over Marner, who is expected to score four more points according to THN’s Pool Guide, or Tavares, who has never struck fear in goalkeepers on the same way as Matthews. He is a perennial Rocket Richard candidate and easily a top five player of any size. The environment he is in is really conducive to his play style; he has an excellent playmaker in Marner, a coach willing to play with him a lot, and a system that emphasizes speed and skill. THN’s Pool Guide predicts Matthews will score 61 goals…making him only the third player after Alex Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos to score more than 60 in a cap-era season, and nearly 20 goals more than the second highest expected total.

Hidden Gem: Morgan Rielly, D

We could make a strong case for Nick Robertson, who could force his way into the top six, or William Nylander, a talented playmaker who gets way too much criticism. But all that insulting has to start somewhere, and if the Leafs don’t force sales in the neutral zone, a lot of it will start from the back with Rielly. His attacking profile isn’t particularly exciting as he’s not quite a standout skater in the form of Quinn Hughes or a shot generating machine like Roman Josi, but he’s still very effective at controlling the puck. Among defenders who played at least 100 minutes on the power play last season, Rielly is ranked 13th with 103.28 shot attempts per 60 minutes, according to naturalstattrick.com. It helps if Matthews is on your power play, but at least Rielly takes advantage of his opportunities and is 17th among the defenders with 70 power play points over the past five seasons. It’s a role he probably won’t give up because there’s no one but TJ Brodie the Leafs trust, and the youngsters Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren aren’t quite ready to take over just yet. Rielly’s 60 points, according to the Pool Guide’s forecast, would make him the fifth-highest-scoring defender in the league.

Goalkeepers:

This is the biggest question for the Leafs this season. Jack Campbell was excellent, but even his biggest supporters have to admit that a winning streak of 11 games takes a bit of luck. It’s been a tough battle for Campbell to get to where he is, but fantasy hockey takes no prisoners and sentimentality can be the death knell if you get too attached. Injuries have also hampered Campbell in the past, including hand, knee and groin conditions, and he never appeared in more than 31 NHL games. That may change this season, but Petr Mrazek is also fighting for the No. 1 job.

Mrazek is a confusing business. When he was given the reins to be the starting goalkeeper, as he was in Detroit, Philadelphia and Carolina, he was never quite able to establish himself as the undisputed starter. His three seasons with Carolina can be described as mercurial, with a very good first season (ranked 13th in GSAA, according to the naturalstatrick.com model), a horrible second season (71st) and a very good third season (14th). But when the chips ran out, very few goalkeepers were able to steal games like Mrazek. With Detroit, he led them to victories against the Lightning. With Carolina, he led them to the conference finals after sending the defending champions Capitals.

It makes it very hard to appreciate Mrazek’s fantasy value, but at least he’s playing in a very strong team that could win many matches. According to Yahoo’s ADP, Mrazek (83.8) is expected to be Campbell’s (65.9) backup, but Mrazek has more experience in the NHL and the most likely result is an equal timeshare to start until either Mrazek or Campbell warm and emerge as the appetizer.

To be sure, this means that managers should target both Mrazek and Campbell, who together need to have at least 45 wins over a cup contender, although I personally would give Mrazek the advantage of getting more starts towards the end of the season as I think he’s a bit more talented and has a longer track record.

Outlook:

The regular season is no problem for the Leafs and that means they will be excellent fantasy options. Matthews, Marner, Tavares, Nylander and Rielly will all score a minimum of 60 points this season. It’s the depth and goalkeeping that’s a bit of a concern, but some of those holes won’t show up in the playoffs until the margin of error narrows and the Leafs can no longer beat the minnows in their division, like Detroit or Buffalo. defeat. .

The Leafs are safe options for fantasy competitions. The pain usually comes later when the postseason starts.