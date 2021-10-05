Women’s Basketball TV Schedule Announced





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. The Big Ten Conference announced its league-wide 2021-22 women’s basketball television rosters on Tuesday. The Lady Lions will be on national television a minimum of four times with the option of a fifth appearance during the regular season. Penn State will broadcast four conference games on the Big Ten Network. In addition, a game at the end of the season has the option of being picked up by the Big Ten Network in February. The Big Ten Network will be running the action when the Lady Lions visit Indiana (Dec. 6) at 6 p.m., Maryland (Jan. 6) at 6 p.m., Nebraska (February 3) at 8 p.m. and Michigan State (February 27) at 6:00 The Lady Lions’ end-of-season match-up against Minnesota will air on the Big Ten Network. The Big Ten will make those rosters dependent on the post-season implications of each conference game later in the season. If the Minnesota game is not selected, the game will be available for streaming on B1G+. All unlisted home games (both conference and non-conference) will be broadcast on B1G+. The Big Ten Tournament Championship game airs on ESPN2, while all other tournament games are set to BTN. Game times for the remaining Penn State women’s basketball games will be announced in the coming weeks. All BTN and FS1-on-air games are also broadcast nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports app. Over 100 additional games will also be streamed on B1G+, with a full schedule available online at bigtenplus.com . The games broadcast on ESPN2 are also available through the ESPN app on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch . Subscription Packages The 2021-22 season will have three price points for subscription packages; courtside, sideline and baseline, as the Recent Graduate program returns for its fifth consecutive season. Available season tickets range in price from $260 (inside) to $120 (sideline) and $95 (baseline). The Recent Graduate program offers two options, an $84 sideline package and a $65 basic option. While accessing their bill online, season ticket holders can request to release seats, but due to the shortened renewal timeline, there will be no seat upgrades this season. A color coded map with pricing details for the 2021-22 season is availableHERE(PDF) PARKING CHANGES In accordance with the Penn State Transportation Services and Penn State Athletics parking changes announced August 16, 2021, free parking will no longer be provided to season ticket holders. Fans with a valid parking permit for Penn State University Park may park for free at basketball events, in accordance with parking policies and transportation service access. Unlicensed fans are encouraged to prepay for event parking at a discounted rate through ParkMobile –https://psu.parkmobile.io/. Prepayment is possible until 11:59 PM on the day prior to each event. Seasonal packages are available for general parking through the ParkMobile app. Specific parking information for women’s basketball General Parking Locations: Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North

Jordan East, Stadium West, Porter North Prepaid ParkMobile Parking Rate: $5.50 per vehicle Seasonal parking packages available for most sports

$5.50 per vehicle Rate for parking on the day of the event: $10 per vehicle Cash only for Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, and Men’s Hockey, and for all other athletic events in this area when they coincide with Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events Higher rates may apply when athletic events coincide with non-athletic Bryce Jordan Center and Pegula Ice Arena events. Rates vary and will be announced prior to each event

$10 per vehicle $1 per hour parking also available on the East Deck for most events Premium parking holders will receive a separate email with information on how to access their premium parking spaces through ParkMobile once the schedule is complete. Premium parking costs $20 per game. #UnleashThePRIDE Follow Penn State women’s basketball on social media at Twitter, @PennStateWBB, OnFacebookand Instagram @PennStateWBB.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gopsusports.com/news/2021/10/5/womens-basketball-tv-schedule-announced.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos