England showed ‘Western arrogance’ by withdrawing from Pakistan tour, says Michael Holding





England’s men haven’t played in Pakistan since 2005 and their wives have never played in the country England showed “Western arrogance” by withdrawing from their Pakistan tour, says former West Indian bowler Michael Holding. English men’s and women’s teams were supposed to play whiteball matches in Pakistan, but withdrawn last month. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) blamed “increasing concerns” about travel in the region and “pressure” from bubble environments. “The ECB’s statement does not suit me,” Holding said. “No dust.” After receiving the Cricket Writers’ Club Peter Smith Award, Holding added: “Nobody wants to come forward and face something because they know what they were doing was wrong. “So they made a statement and hid behind a statement. It just reminds me of the mess they did with Black Lives Matter. “I’m not going to go into that, because I’ve said enough about that already. But what that signal sends to me is the same Western arrogance. “I’ll treat you the way I’d like to treat you. It doesn’t matter what you think, I just do what I want.” Three days before the ECB announced its decision New Zealand stopped touring Pakistan amid security concerns, citing a “specific and credible threat”. The ECB statement made no reference to security issues and Ramiz Raja, chairman of the Pakistan cricket council, said the ECB’s reasoning was “not good enough”. Pakistani men traveled to England in the summer of 2020 for three tests and three T20s – all in a bio-secure fanless environment – within the first six months of the Covid-19 pandemic. “Pakistan went to England before vaccines were available six or seven weeks,” said Holding, who played 60 Tests for the West Indies before becoming a celebrated commentator. “They stayed, they played their cricket, they honored what England wanted them to honour, to save England, to say the least. “Four days in Pakistan? I’m absolutely sure they wouldn’t have done that to India, because India is rich and powerful.” Holding, who will stop commenting this year, was awarded by the Cricket Writers’ Club for “outstanding contribution to the presentation of cricket to the public”. He has spoken passionately about racism for the past 18 months. Yorkshire batter Harry Brook won the Young Cricketer of the Year Award and England batter Sophia Dunkley the women’s cricketer award. All-rounder Alice Capsey won the Emerging Player award after her role in The Hundred for Oval Invincibles, while Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher was named County Championship Player of the Year and Alex Jervis was named Cricketer of the Year with a Disability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/sport/cricket/58805312 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos