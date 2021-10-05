Striving for perfection: Michigan football holds lofty goals after hot start

ANN ARBOR — The Big Ten title race looks more open than it was a month ago, and Michigan is better positioned in that race than many expected for the season.

The Wolverines are 5-0 after Saturday’s 38-17 win in Wisconsin. They are ranked No. 9 in the latest AP poll, behind league members Iowa (No. 3), Penn State (4) and Ohio State (7). Those teams are all 2-0 in conference, as is No. 11 Michigan State.

That doesn’t change the expectations within the Michigan football program, because the Wolverines have always had high goals.

Our expectation is to win a championship — Big Ten and National Championship, fifth-year senior linebacker Josh Ross said Monday. And that’s never going to change.

Michigan visits Nebraska on Saturday.

The Wolverines were not ranked in the preseason top-25. Given last season’s record of 2-4, they had many skeptics outside the program.

They have responded by beating opponents 199-64, the third best scoring margin in the country.

Winning, unsurprisingly, is fun. The Wolverines meeting with the media on Monday all spoke of the positive atmosphere in Schembecher Hall.

The vibes are at their highest right now, Ross said.

On Saturday, the Wolverines embraced the Wisconsin tradition of blaring Jump Around at Camp Randall, turning the visitors’ sidelines into a mid-game celebration.

That was pretty fun, honestly, wide receiver Daylen Baldwin said with a smile.

Baldwin, who was with Jackson State and Morgan State before moving to Michigan this year, has already won more games than he won in his previous four seasons. (His teams’ combined record was 13-28.)

When I dreamed about college football, I dreamed of playing on a big stage like Michigan, Baldwin said. In addition to the facilities and travel accommodations and the large crowds, Baldwin experiences winning. He said he tries to take brief moments here and there to take it all in.

Just observe and be happy and truly know that I am blessed to be here.

Ross also said it was a blessing to be a part of this team and noted that what he and other veteran players have been through has only made the start of this season sweeter.

However, what Ross and his teammates want to make clear is that they are not satisfied.

One thing we preach about every day, especially in the defense room, is that we were looking for perfection. Every time we step on that field to practice, every time we go into the game. Mistakes will be made, but we were looking for perfection.

Michigan has limited mental errors, made only one turnover and looked like a much different – and better – team than last year. The aforementioned national rankings prove the Big Ten are strong, but Michigan’s main rival and tormentor, Ohio State, is no longer a slot to win the league as many believed before the season.

When things looked less optimistic for Michigan, like most of last season, the Wolverines tried to ignore the criticism. They take the same approach amid their hot start.

We want to be the best we can be, Ross said. We know what we are capable of. Frankly, the noise from outside is irrelevant to us. We just wanted to keep playing winning football, keep playing Michigan football and keep getting better.