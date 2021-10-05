Men’s tennis concludes playing at ITA All-American – Texas A&M Athletics





TULSA, Oklahoma. Texas A&M Men’s Tennis saw its run at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships end Tuesday at the Case Tennis Center. A&Ms Pierce Rollins and Noah Schachter dropped tight three-set matches to James Madison’s Holen Koons and Wake Forest’s Fillipp Moroni, respectively. A&Ms Guido Marson had to stop his match against Vito Tonejc due to an injury. The Aggies return to action at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Thursday, October 14, while the Maroon & White host the ITA Texas Regional through Monday, October 18. TENNIS COMPETITION RESULTS

ITA All American

Case Tennis Center Tulsa, Oklahoma

ONLY COMPETITION

Pre-qualifying first round Philip Hjorth (Cal) beats. Anish Sriniketho (GUEST) 6-1, 6-7(2), 1-0[2] Maciej Ziomber (UNA) beats. Stefan Storch (GUEST) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0[4]

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Peyton Gatti (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Thibault Frumholz (Temple) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0[6]

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Arvid Hjalte (Ill St) 6-3, 6-2

Yaron Guberman (St. John’s) defeats. Connoisseur Taylor (GUEST) 5-7, 6-1, 1-0[8]

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Moritz Hoffman (ASU) 4-6, 6-0, 1-0[4]

Raphael Pero (TAMU), bye

Giulio Perego (TAMU), bye Pre-qualifying second round Dusan Milanovic (Pres) def. Rahul Dhokia (GUEST) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0[7]

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Evan Fragistas (Drake) 7-5, 3-6, 1-0[5] Anuj Watane (UNC) beats. Austin Abbrat (GUEST) 6-2, 6-2

Luke Casper (GUEST) def. Christopher Cahour (USM) 6-3, 6-1

Raphael Pero (GUEST) def. Axel Labrunie (Hawaii) 6-3, 6-2

Guilio Perego (TAMU) beats. Jacob Bullard (ASU) 6-3, 6-4 Pre-qualifying third round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Kashav Chopra (GT) 6-2, 6-2

Kevin Zhu (Penn) defeats. Raphael Pero (GUEST) 1-6, 6-4, 6-4

Welsh Hotard (OU) defeats. Guilio Perego (GUEST) 7-5, 7-5 Pre-qualifying fourth round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Angel Diaz (Tenn) 6-3, 6-1

Luke Casper (TAMU) def. Josh Wilson (Freedom) 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) Pre-qualification consolation

Anish Sriniketho (TAMU) def. Facundo Tumosa (N Arizona) 7-5, 6-1

Arthur Neuhaud (Santa Clara) defeats. Stefan Storch (GUEST) 5-7, 6-1, 6-1

Connoisseur Taylor (TAMU) def. Karl Hollins (Hawaii) 7-5, 7-5 Qualification first round

Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Matt Hulme (Omaha) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0

Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Please) 6-4, 6-3

Kevin Zhu (Penn) defeats. Luke Casper (GUEST) 7-6(3), 6-4

Tristan Boyer (Stan) defeats. Matthijs Ross (GUEST) 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

Pierce Rollins (GUEST) def. Pavel Motl (MTSU) 6-4, 6-2 Qualification second round Vito Tonejc (DePaul) beats. Guido Marson (TAMU) walkover

Filippo Moroni (WF) beats. Noah Schachter (GUEST) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

Holden Koons (JMU) beats. Pierce Rollins (GUEST) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 Qualifying Consolation

Matthijs Ross (TAMU) def. Finlay Murgett (Please) 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-1

James Trotter (OSU) beats. Luke Casper (GUEST) 6-2, 6-3 DOUBLE COMPETITION

Qualification first round E Graziani / K Zhu (PENN) def. G Marson / G Perego (TAMU) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0[4] P Zahraj/A Hoogmartens (UCLA) def. An Abbrat/M Ross (TAMU) 6-3, 6-2

R Jachuck/B defeats Shi (Harv). N Shank/P Rollins(TAMU) 4-6, 7-6(4), 1-0[8]

