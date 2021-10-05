Plans are solidified in Chesterfield for a ‘world class’ ice hockey skating venue near Midlothian Turnpike





CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Redevelopment of the Spring Rock Green shopping center in northeast Chesterfield strengthens plans for the space, including a state-of-the-art ice hockey and skating facility. Province leaders have recently completed part of their plans for redevelopment of Spring Rock Green shopping center located at the Chippenham Parkway and Midlothian Turnpike interchange. According to the Chesterfield Economic Development Authority, the facility will help the Richmond region establish stronger youth hockey and skating programs and also bolster sports tourism to bring tournaments to the region. “This is important because it takes two rinks to attract larger youth hockey tournaments to Richmond,” said a Chesterfield Economic Development Authority press release. “Plans will include seating and amenities suitable to host tournaments and special events and will place Richmond in the top ranking of venues in the Mid-Atlantic.” The planned facility will be the only location in the Greater Richmond area to have two NHL-sized ice rinks. The venue is also slated to host open skate and learn skate programs. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Chesterfield Considers Buying Riverside, Mall Property For $20 Million

View of Chesterfield County Development In August, the Board of Supervisors held a public hearing to consider transferring $20 million to the Economic Development Authority to fund the purchase of Spring Rock Green and Adaline Acres. Now the agency is finalizing plans with an operator who will manage the future facility, with plans to partner with other regional rink facilities and owners to host tournaments and other events. Richmond Region Tourism is very excited about this new development, which would add to our sports tourism infrastructure,” said Jack Berry, president and CEO of Richmond Region Tourism. “The area needs extra ice shelves the size of a hall hockey to be attractive for hosting hockey tournaments, figure skating competitions and to meet the needs of our residents. This is fantastic news. The venue will be integrated into a new mixed-use community “to provide opportunities for wider community enjoyment.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wric.com/news/local-news/chesterfield-county/plans-are-solidifying-in-chesterfield-for-a-world-class-ice-hockey-skating-venue-near-midlothian-turnpike/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos