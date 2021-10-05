Elmer Hazzard put water skiing in Saskatchewan on the map





Elmer Hazzard, the first Saskatchewan resident to win a national water ski event, died on September 28 at age 89. jpg

The life of Elmer Hazzard will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday at the Regina Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Hazzard, the first Saskatchewan resident to win a national water ski event, died on September 28 at age 89. He was inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame in 1980. The one thing I will always remember about my father was that he loved helping others, said his daughter, Arlene Doucette. And whatever my father wanted to do, he studied and learned until he was the best. Born in North Battleford, Hazzard moved to Queen City in the mid-1950s and drove a bus for Regina Transit before opening his own long-standing business, Downtown Automatic Transmission. In 1960 he started water skiing and improved his skills to the point where he became world masters champion. Hazzard was the Saskatchewan senior men's overall champion in 1972 and 1973, and also won the Canadian senior men's tricks championships in 1973 and 1974. In addition to high-level competitions, he gave back to the sport by coaching, judging and giving clinics. He also served as vice president at the Saskatchewan Water Ski Association and Regina Water Ski Club. In addition, Hazzard was provincial champion table tennis. Hazzard is survived by his wife (Evelyn), three children (Greg, Arlene and Blaine) and six grandchildren.

