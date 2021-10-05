Men’s End of Season Awards winners announced





Nearly 1,500 votes have been cast for the winners of this year’s Sussex Cricket Mens End of Season Awards since the online polls opened last Monday and we can now confirm the winners in the five categories. Winner: Tom Haines Other nominees: Ben Brown, Jack Carson Top scorer with 1176 runs in the @CountyChamp. 6 half centuries

3 centuries

County Cap awarded@tomhainess is your . pic.twitter.com/xrvvmyByx2 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 5, 2021 Winner: George Garton Other nominees: Archie Lenham, Tymal Mills, Luke Wright Eleven wickets in seven games, 41 out of 23 in the @VitalityBlast semifinals and a #IPL2021 to call. @george_garton is your ! pic.twitter.com/5sKyIQ9lc7 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 5, 2021 Winner: Dan Ibrahim Other nominees: Jack Carson, Tom Haines, Archie Lenham, Ali Orr It is a second prize for Dan Ibrahim in a breakthrough season in which he scored three fifties with a top score of 94. pic.twitter.com/dbInXs2bL0 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 5, 2021 Winner: Ollie Robinson (9 for 78 in innings and 13 for 128 in Match in Championship vs. Glamorgan at Sophia Gardens) Other nominees: Ben Brown (157 in Championship vs Derbyshire at 1st Central County Ground), Tom Haines (156 in Championship vs. Middlesex at the 1st Central County Ground) Incredible numbers of 9-78 in one inning and 13-128 in the game against Glamorgan for Ollie Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Z5vBSVjyL5 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 5, 2021 Winner: Dan Ibrahim (andyoungest player to score fifty in championship history and make 55 on his debut vs. Yorkshire at Headingley) Other nominees: Jamie Atkins (mAiden first-class five-wicket haul, taking 5-98 in Championship vs. Yorkshire at The 1st Central County Ground), Archie Lenham (three wickets in his first appearance in a televised match, taking 3 for 14 in Vitality Blast vs. Hampshire at The 1st Central County Ground), Ali Orr (first-class century, 119 vs. Kent at Canterbury) The award goes to Dan Ibrahim, who became the youngest person to score 50 in @CountyChamp history. pic.twitter.com/pTES30UdnU — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) October 5, 2021

