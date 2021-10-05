October 5 Soccer Power Rankings

Video playback not supported

Before I go any further,THESE ARE NOT A HEAD-TO-HEAD RANKING, BUT A RANKING OF DOMINANCE BY CLASS.I’m not saying I think the Class 1 schools on this list can beat all the Class 4-6 teams ranked below them or not.

1. Lamar (C2 6-0)

Lamar had his best offensive game of the year in terms of runs scored with a 63-7 win over Mount Vernon on Friday. Over the season, Lamars’ defense has yielded just 52 points. Tigers’ tough schedule, in which they play a game each week, puts them comfortably ahead of their undefeated Fair Grove in the district standings with 58 points to Fair Groves 48.87 points. Lamar travels to Monett this week with one win.

2. Joplin (C6 6-0)

Joplin started off a bit slow at Republic, but turned things upside down in the second half to pull away for a 45-14 win to set up an unbeaten run against Carthage this Friday. Always Wright completed 14 passes for 165 yards and 3 touchdowns to go with 3 carries for 79 yards and another touchdown. The defense was strong with three turnovers (two fumbles and one interception). This Friday is the game SWMO has been waiting for since Carthage defeated Webb City. Class 5 No. 2 Carthage travels to Class 6 No. 3 Joplin.

3. Carthage (C5 6-0)

Carthago rolled through scoreless Willard in a 42-7 decision to go to 6-0. The Tigers have not played a game within 28 points this year. That could all change on Friday when the Tigers travel to face undefeated Class 6 No. 3 Joplin in the state’s game of the week. Control of the Central Ozark Conference is at stake.

4. Lebanon (C5 6-0)

Lebanon took THE statement win of Week 6, beating West Plains 44-34. The Yellowjackets proved to be the more physical team and dominated on the line with declining Cade Muscia going more than 250 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Yellowjackets can’t celebrate for long as they host rival Camdenton this week. The Lakers are 5-1 with their only loss to West Plains. A victory for Lebanon will almost guarantee an Ozark Conference title.

5. Marionville (C1 6-0)

Marionvilles defense delivered points for the first time since Week 1, but it didn’t matter in the final result. The Comets defeated Pierce City 50-14 to go to 6-0 this season. Wil Carlton completed 15 passes for four touchdowns and 158 yards. Dakota Wilson took 21 carries for 160 yards and one touchdown. The defense took down three interceptions, including two by Blaine Young. This week, Marionville takes on the only other undefeated Southwest Conference team in Sarcoxie. The Bears are 5-1 in the season and 3-0 in conference.

6. West Plain (C4 5-1)

The Zizzers took a heavy 44-34 road loss in Lebanon. I’m holding them for Nixa for now because West Plains in class is still the clearest best team in the area for class 4. Nixa has a loss to class 6 Joplin on the schedule which is not only in class but also in ward . West Plains was able to move the ball against Lebanon, with Dagen Kenslow throwing 235 yards and four touchdowns while carrying the ball 12 times over 125 yards. As a team, West Plains rushed over 201 yards. The Zizzers will try to get back to their winning ways against Parkview in their final home game of the season.

7. Nixa (C6 5-1)

Nixa started slow against rival Ozark in the Backyard Brawl trailing the Tigers 21-14 after a quarter. After that, the Eagles settled in, scoring 21 unanswered runs to win 35-21 and advance to 5-1 on the season. Spencer Ward had another huge game with the ball with 218 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. This week, Nixa welcomes to Webb City with the Eagles needing a win and a Carthage win over Joplin to stay alive in the race for at least part of the conference title.

8. Fair Grove (C2 6-0)

Fair Grove’s powerful attack was at it again in Week 6 in a 58-20 win over rival Strafford. The Eagles took six straight wins and eight of their last nine over the Indians. Fair Grove takes to the road for a tough test against Class 3 Buffalo (4-2). The Bison have won two of their last three at Fair Grove.

9. Ava (C2 6-0)

Ava defeated Houston 42-7 in Week 6. The Bears defense allowed just 108 yards of total offense. On offense, Ava rushed for 367 yards and five touchdowns with freshman Hunter Adams carrying the ball 16 times for 148 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Zach Richards rushed 12 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns while throwing 46 yards and another touchdown. This week, the SCA is on the line with Thayer (5-1 overall, 4-0 in conference) coming to visit Ava. Ava had won four in a row against the Bobcats before falling 43-6 to Thayer last season.

10. Webb Town (C5 4-2)

Webb City was fairly balanced offensively in a 38-0 win over Branson in Week 6. Landon Johnson threw for 132 yards and a touchdown on 8-for-10 passes, while the team rushed for 173 yards and four touchdowns on 31 carries. The Cardinals are traveling to Nixa this week.