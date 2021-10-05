Smith brings experience and success to men’s tennis team





Florida State Men’s Tennis has added a new member to the team. Barnaby Smith, a fifth-year student from High Wycombe, UK via Texas A&M, has been in love with tennis since he can remember. My father and sister always played tennis, and my mother played for fun, Smith said. My sister is six years older than me, so my mother took me to her tournaments as a child. I always want to hit balls with my mom. I started walking around the tennis court when I was two or three. It’s all I really know. Smith’s love for the sport became a passion. Before his college career even started, Smith was ranked No. 60 in the world for his age group. He was able to play in the Australian Open, French Open, and both the US Open and Wimbledon. When he was 18, Smith moved to Texas to play tennis for Texas A&M University. It was a big change. I loved Texas, Smith said, appreciating his experience. During his time in Texas, Smith and his teammates advanced to the National Quarterfinals, the National Semifinals, won the SEC, and Smith was also an All-American. In 2020, Smith had an 8-8 singles record, along with a 12-5 doubles record. In 2019, he had a 27-8 singles record and a 13-8 singles record in 2018. During his senior year, Smith injured his left hip, leaving him on crutches and unable to engage in any form of exercise for months. It was a big low. I lost a lot of motivation because I didn’t know if I would come back to play tennis. I’m just glad to be here again, Smith said. Despite his injury, his love for the sport has never changed. Smith knew he wanted to keep playing and got the chance to play for the state of Florida. When speaking of the state of Florida, Smith spoke with a tone of pure gratitude. I had a really bad injury, I was definitely nervous, Smith said. But at the same time very enthusiastic. Florida is a great state, FSU is a great school. I like the coaching staff here and the fitness trainer. Smith is grateful for his opportunity at Florida State and is looking forward to the season ahead. The main goal for me right now is to play a healthy season. I have a lot of confidence in my abilities if I can be healthy. I’d like to try to be a two-time All-American. I would like to see the team do very well and have a chance in the ACC. explained Smith. Smith, a sociology major, hopes to continue his tennis career after college. He hopes to play tennis professionally and may want to start a coaching career after that. From moving thousands of miles from home to overcoming a massive injury, Smith is an incredible example of determination, courage, hard work and perseverance. Although Barnaby Smith is just starting his tennis career at FSU, he has already proven to be a true Florida State Seminole.

