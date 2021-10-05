Minnesota Gives Team USA Training Opportunities – Twin Cities

To prepare for the 2018 Olympics in Seoul, U.S. women’s field hockey took up its training residency in Tampa, Fla. It worked. Team USA won its second gold medal since the sport’s inaugural appearance at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan.

Still, when players were asked what they would like from the residency program of the years, there was something the players said was missing from Florida: games.

It was hard to find close opponents in the Tampa-St. Petersburg and the Americans played only seven opponents for the Seoul Games. That won’t be a problem as the team prepares for the 2022 Games in Beijing.

We were really lucky to be in Minnesota, said head coach Joel Johnson. There are many options whether it is high school team, boys team or girls team, whatever it is, we have options.

Team USA held its first practice session from its residency at the Blaine Super Rink on Tuesday, and it will have plenty of opportunities to compete against other teams as they train for the Games to be held in China’s capital from February 3 to 20.

The feedback coming out of Tampa was that they wanted to play more games. So argued for more scrimmages and more chances, said Johnson, the longtime Gophers assistant who also started his first season as a St. Thomas women’s coach.

Its great for us because still under evaluation, he said. We were still trying to make sure we were ready to compete when we play Canada.

The first scrimmage will be against local players from the Professional Women’s Hockey Association. Johnson said the team could play some boys or girls high school teams, as well as area junior teams from the North American Hockey League; there are teams in Richfield, Cloquet and Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. Players reside throughout the metro area and do all training at the National Sports Center. They also trained there for the 2010 Games.

The US is scheduled to face Canada eight times before the Games, where those two teams are believed to meet for the gold medal for the fourth Olympic Games in a row, and the sixth in seven Winter Games. The US won in a shootout in Seoul.

It’s an intense rivalry, I think, said winger Grace Zumwinkle, who with striker Abbey Murphy is one of two current Gophers players vying for 23 places on the Olympic team. Zumwinkle, a senior with one year of eligibility left, got her first taste of the rivalry in the 2021 World Championships, played August 22-31 in Calgary, where Canada took gold with a 3-2 final victory in, of course, overtime.

It didn’t end the way we wanted it to, but as we enter this residency period and the months leading up to these Olympics, we have a new sense of competitiveness and urgency for the future, Zumwinkle said.

The US has won nine of the past eleven world championships, eight of which by beating the Canadians in the final. This year’s loss hangs over Blaine’s residence.

We need to be better, no doubt about it, Johnson said. I have to get better as a coach. I’ve shared with our coaching staff that there are some things I’ve gone back and looked at with how we’ve prepared that I think I can do things differently, or do better. That will be my focus, and I’ve asked them as players to do the same, to do a little self-evaluation.

But when you look at the potential we have and how we play, I’m super excited. We have a lot of skill, we have great goalkeeping, we have a lot of depth. It’s gonna be fun.

There are six Minnesotans on the roster, including Hill-Murray and Gophers graduate Hannah Brandt, who is 1 for 1 with the Olympic team after playing in Seoul.

Were excited,” she said. We think we have a good mix of veterans and rookies. We have a good team and were excited to show what we can do against Canada, Sweden and Finland, whoever we face.

A final between Canada and the US is no longer the slam dunk it used to be. Women’s hockey teams from Europe have been closing the gap on the North Americans for years. At the 2006 Winter Games in Turin, Italy, the US was upset by Sweden in the semifinals and had to settle for the only bronze medal. In 2019, Finland defeated Canada at the World Championships before falling to the US in a firefight.

We finished on the right and won in a shootout, but I think if you talk to someone from Finland, they’ll say they felt they deserved better, and they did, Johnson said.

Team USA’s final pre-Olympic home game is against Canada at Xcel Energy Center on December 20. Then they play one more time, in Canada, before meeting in Beijing on February 7.

There’s always that rivalry between us and Canada, and it’s never going to go away or at least not go away for a while, Johnson said. But other teams are just as competitive and offer just as much competition. So we have to be prepared to play every game.

OLYMPIC SCHEDULE

The U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team will defend the 2018 gold medal at the 2022 Winter Games, February 3-16 in Beijing. All times Central.