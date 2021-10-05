Half a million dollars on the table for potential multisport field in PG





City Council (Photo by Brody Langager, mypgnow.com)

Jumpstart Charities is trying to build a multi-sports field in Prince George that will be located near the Fire Hall on Massey Drive. The charity gave a presentation at last night’s (Monday) city council meeting and will invest $500,000 in the project when the city builds the courthouse. “It creates safe, welcoming environments. And the great thing about this is that parents can feel like parents and not have to worry about their kids being banned just because they have a disability,” said Marco Di Buono, Associate VP of Programs and Operations at Jumpstart Charities. The project will not start until next year but will support accessibility through features such as contrasting colors for the visually impaired, wheelchair accessible seating, four double-wide access points and LED overhead lighting. The first court will feature six fixed height basketball nets and two adjustable basketball nets, a tennis net and lines for basketball, tennis and hockey. The second field has an adjustable net, lines for volleyball, pickleball and badminton, and high contrast hopscotch, and a quadrangular field. A plastic sheet can be pulled over the pitch and the space can be turned into an ice rink in winter. Three such courts will be installed across Canada this year. This project will cover approximately 13,200 square feet. The city would be responsible for preparing the site, conducting a geotechnical survey, excavating, clearing, leveling and compaction, supplying and installing the asphalt and laying wire for the LED lighting. Councilor Brian Skakun was a little concerned about the cost of this project and wants a more in-depth report on what the city is being held accountable for. “It’s a good initiative, but I think we need to ask some tough questions.” Di Buono believed the cost to the city would be less than $280,000, but Skakun still thought the cost could be around $300,000. Councilor Cori Ramsay said that if the project goes ahead, she would like the City Accessibility Committee to be involved in the process to learn more about accessibility projects. “I know that group and I think they will be really happy with that. So thank you so much, I will absolutely support it. Looking forward to seeing this in full form on budget, but it’s such a generous donation to our city.” The project will be considered when the 2022 budget passes the city council, and if given the go-ahead, it is expected to be completed next year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.myprincegeorgenow.com/148993/half-a-million-dollars-on-the-table-for-a-potential-multisport-court-in-pg/

