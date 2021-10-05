Yankees, Red Sox and an omen? Massachusetts lottery numbers have an uncanny connection to wildcard play





Boston Red Sox fans better hope Tuesday night’s Massachusetts State Lottery numbers read 2-0-0-4, as the night before’s draw wasn’t quite as favorable as far as team history is concerned. Monday, on the eve of Boston’s wildcard game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, the four balls that popped up to signify a winner were as follows: 1-9-7-8. In hindsight, a disclaimer that would be ominous for superstitious Red Sox fans to continue reading would probably have been warranted before that eerie piece of information was revealed. The official #EveningNumbersGame Draw: Monday, October 4, 2021 https://t.co/zG9Exu3mD8 through @YouTube Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) October 4, 2021 As those familiar with the legendary Boston-New York rivalry are well aware, the year 1978 was one of the most significant in its history. That season, both franchises tied for the division title. This incident predates the invention of the wild card, so the two met in a one-game tiebreaker at Fenway Park to determine who would advance to the American League Championship Series. It was the first true win-or-go-home match between the rivals ever. The Red Sox led 2-0 in the 7th after dominated for six innings. … Then Bucky Dent happened.

1 Related The Yankees shortstop – a .240 batter with no power, who had only four home runs all season – hit a three-run home run to give New York the lead. The Yankees won the game, 5-4 and eventually the World Series. Thus, the legend of “Bucky F —— Dent” was born. If the omen, er — lottery numbers, weren’t hard enough for Boston fans to digest, there’s also the news that Dent is attending the game. Bucky Dent will be attending the Yankees-Red Sox wild card game at Fenway Park tonight, according to @ALevyNYC. Not sure if Bucky plans to visit Green Monster’s seats. Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) October 5, 2021 Baseball in October has really never been one to shy away from drama. Tuesday night’s wildcard showdown marks the fourth time the two teams have met in a win-or-go-home situation. In addition to 1978, there was Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS (won by the Yankees) and Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS (won by the Red Sox). Boston and New York also met in the 1999 ALCS (Yankees) and the 2018 ALDS (Red Sox). Neither series went the distance. It’s worth noting that the winner of all five Red Sox-Yankees playoff series/tiebreak games has made it to the World Series. With the exception of the 2003 Yankees, they won everything (4 out of 5). Could it be 8pm ET now?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/32344349/yankees-red-sox-omen-massachusetts-lottery-numbers-spooky-connection-wild-card-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos