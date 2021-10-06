College football rankings: Kansas plummets, winless UMass and UConn set for epic play in The Bottom 25

25. Southern Georgia 2-3 One of the consequences of winning so many Bottom 25 teams is that it becomes much more difficult to escape or fall far from the rankings. The Eagles took a 59-33 win over No. 7 Arkansas State, but it wasn’t enough. A win this weekend against Troy should do it. (Last week: 11)

24. Cal 1-4 Cal is one of those teams that isn’t very good, but probably isn’t as bad as the record suggests. Their only win was a 42-30 win over Sacramento State, but their 15-point loss to Washington State this weekend more than doubled their biggest defeat this season. The Bears have a bye this week, but then it’s a road game against Oregon. (not ranked)

23. New Mexico 2-3 It took a while for the Lobos to join the party this season as they started the year 2-0 with wins over Houston Baptist and No. 6 New Mexico State. Since then, it has been three consecutive losses to Texas A&M, UTEP and Air Force. They’ve been beaten 92-23 in those losses, and this week they’re out and about against a San Diego State team ranked in one of those underwhelming polls. (NR)

22. North Texas 1-3 I can’t help but think Seth Littrell seriously needs some wins. After two straight seasons with nine wins in 2017 and 2018, the Not-So-Mean Green have been 9-17 since then. This week they head out to take on a Missouri team that has just been run over by Tennessee. (17)

21. Vanderbilt 2-3 Vanderbilt took a thrilling 30-28 win over UConn on Saturday night, but beating UConn won’t take you out of The Bottom 25. Now, if the Dores can hit the road and beat Florida this Saturday, it probably could. (14)

20. Ancient Dominion 1-4 I know Monarchs fans don’t want to hear this right now, but I’m delighted to name all the teams in The Bottom 25 that have lost to UTEP this season. Our former two-time champion Miners defeated Old Dominion 28-21 on Saturday, and the Monarchs head out again this week to take on Marshall. (NR)

19. State of Texas 1-3 The Bobcats had the weekend off. They will play again on Saturday night against South Alabama. (16)

18. Tulane 1-4 The team with the best sports logo is not so lucky on the field. The Green Wave opened the season with an impressive five-point loss in Oklahoma, beating Morgan State a week later, but things have gone horribly wrong since then. East Carolina’s Holton Ahlers and Keaton Mitchell terrorized the Wave defense with a 52-29 thump. Now Tulane must turn around and face Houston at home on Thursday night. (NR)

17. Navy 1-3 Navy reminded us all of how unpredictable this sport is, because even without Dillon Gabriel, Navy wouldn’t have shown me any reason to believe it would beat UCF. It did, however, beating the Knights 34-30. The Mids may be heading in the right direction, but they’re going to have another tough game against SMU this week. (5)

16. State of Georgia 1-4 Congratulations to my friends Robby and Crystal on getting married this weekend. I’m sorry I couldn’t be there, but I hope Robby enjoys this gift of putting his alma mater in The Bottom 25. It was literally the least I could do. The Panthers are getting a surprisingly feisty Louisiana Monroe this week. (NR)

15. South Florida 1-4 There just isn’t much to feel good about with the Bulls this season. Granted, three of their five games were on the road, and three of their four losses came to currently ranked teams, but they just didn’t seem competitive. Maybe that will change this week when they reach No. Hosting 12 Tulsa. (19)

14. Colorado 1-4 Colorado’s best game of the season so far was perhaps a 10-7 loss to Texas A&M, in which the Aggies lost their starting QB through injury, and the Buffs’ attack failed to do anything. After falling from USC 37-14 this week, Colorado lost four times in a row, scoring 112-34. They are off this weekend, but will play a crucial game against No. 11 Arizona when they return to action. (23)

13. Rice 2-3 I think we now have a better idea of ​​what Rice is. Put the Owls against Arkansas, Texas and Houston, and it won’t be pretty. Put them against Texas Southern and their brethren from Conference USA, and they look very different. The Owls took Southern Miss 24-19 for their second straight win, and they rewarded themselves with a bye for that. (8)

12. Tulsa 1-4 As we went into the year it was hard to know which teams to be high on after a strong year and which teams were just thriving in a strange 2020 season. I think we know which side this Tulsa team falls on. Either that or Zaven Collins was indeed a god. Tulsa was beaten 45-10 by Houston and will face Memphis this week. (22)

11. Arizona 0-4 Will Arizona regret taking last weekend off when so many winless teams could get on the board? Only time will tell, but first the Wildcats have to worry about UCLA on Saturday. (13)

10. FIU 1-4 Losing to your rival sucks, and getting crushed by your rival is even worse. The Panthers lost the Shula Bowl to Florida Atlantic 58-21 and now have a quick turnaround before playing Charlotte on Friday. (24)

9. Southern Miss 1-4 The Golden Eagles lost 24-19 to Rice and have yet to take a win against an FBS program this season. They’ll be trying to pick one up against The Mighty UTEP this weekend, and seriously, guys, UTEP might go bowling this year. When the Miners make a bowling game, I feel obligated to be there. (18)

8. Ohio 1-4 As I mentioned above, the Bobcats became the last No. 1 team to win a game, beating Akron 34-17. So while the Bobcats may be 1-4 in the season, they are 1-0 in the MAC, which is what counts the most. This week they try to advance the 2-0 against Central Michigan. (1)

7. State of Arkansas 1-4 A helpful tip for those who play fantasy college football or do DFS: Start with players facing the state of Arkansas. The Red Wolves have allowed 51.75 points per game against their four FBS opponents this season. This week you’ll want to start with all the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers you can get, because that’s who the Red Wolves will be hosting Thursday night. (12)

6. State of New Mexico 1-5 I’m calling it now: The Aggies will win one more game this season. Their attack is too capable not to win somewhere along the way. After scoring only 13 runs in their first two games, the Aggies have scored 112 in their last four games. This week they will have to score a lot more on the road against Nevada. (7)

5. UNLV 0-5 There’s no shame in losing to UTSA this year, and the Rebels should feel good about themselves after keeping it close to 24-17. They have this weekend off but are back in action with what should be one of their most winable home games against Utah State. (4)

4. Kansas 1-4 The Kansas defense is a mess. The Jayhawks have lost four in a row, conceding at least 45 points in all four games. This week, it was the state of Iowa that set up 59. Hopefully the Jayhawks can use this week’s goodbyes to sort out some issues on that side of the ball. (10)

3. Akron 1-4 Akron lost to No. 8 Ohio 34-17 in last week’s The Bottom 25 Game of the Century, and this week they will face Bowling Green in a game that has often been our Game of the Century in the past . But not this week! (6)

2. UConn 0-6 UConn came so close to knocking out Vanderbilt in Nashville on Saturday night. I cannot lie; as a lifelong, die-hard Vanderbilt fan who bleeds black and gold, I was incredibly nervous. Unfortunately for the Huskies, Vandy scored a game-winning field goal as time ran out to win 30-28. (2)