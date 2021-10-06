Sports
Canadian Leylah Fernandez is a falling tennis star
On September 1, Leylah Fernandez was a little-known professional player, recognizable only to the most avid tennis fans. On September 13, she wore high heels for the first time at the Met Gala.
That’s what success in the tennis world can do.
Fernandez, a 19-year-old Canadian, caught the attention of the tennis world at the US Open as she won one after the other all the way to the championship game against the top players. She lost to fellow teen Emma Raducanu in the final, but her impressive run etched her into the consciousness of the tennis world, and doing it in New York made her instantly famous.
Making her desert debut this week, there’s no denying that the three weeks since the US Open have been a fun whirlwind, especially the Met Gala.
“It was definitely not what I’m used to. I’ve never dressed like this,” Fernandez said of New York’s famous high-end fashion party, one of the most exclusive events in the world. “I never had a chance to. I missed my homecoming, the prom, practically every dance possible. So that was definitely an experience, getting ready, makeup, hair, high heels for the first time “It was hard to walk at first, all I thought about going up the stairs at the Met was just not falling down. It was an amazing experience.”
But reminiscing about the life that Kardashian life is over. Fernandez is focused and ready to compete again.
Playing at Indian Wells was a dream of hers.
“This is my very first time here at Indian Wells, so I’m super excited to play here,” said Fernandez, who took one WTA Tour win at the 2021 Monterrey Open. “I have matches on TV almost every year. and I’ve heard players say this is one of the best tournaments on tour. And so far it’s lived up to expectations. I just can’t wait to play my first game.”
She is number 23 here and that first match will be on Friday or Saturday against the winner of an opening round match between Alize Cornet and a qualifier.
Fernandez’s remarkable run at the Open has included victories over four consecutive women currently in the top 15: Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka.
Success and fame at a young age can be tricky, but Fernandez said she got excellent advice about that from someone she ran into at the Met Gala – Maria Sharapova.
What was that advice?
“I don’t want to say anything about that, because it’s personal to me,” she said with a laugh. “But she shared some of her own experiences.”
Fernandez has a simple plan for this very first experience at Indian Wells, and it’s a simple plan.
“I’ll just be the same old Leylah and have fun out there,” she said.
Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at [email protected]
