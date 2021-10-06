Augustana University formally announces addition of men’s hockey program, breaks ground at Midco Arena

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Augustana University today officially announced that it will be the home of the Viking Men’s Hockey program that will take the ice in the fall of 2023. Arena, made possible by a gift from T. Denny Sanford, Midco, Sanford Health and several other major donors.

“Augustana’s program is the first of its kind in the state and one of only 61 men’s hockey programs to compete at the Division I level in the country. Sioux Falls needs a great college hockey program, and under the leadership of President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin, Augustana is the place to be. make it happen,” said South Dakota businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford.

“This is a day of celebration and a day that makes a difference. Thank you, Denny Sanford, for leading the way to bring Division I hockey to Augie, Sioux Falls and the great state of South Dakota. We are proud to have a from the many sponsors and donors who are helping Augustana make this dream come true, and we are grateful for the opportunity to put the Midco name in the arena.By bringing DI hockey to Sioux Falls, Augustana’s campus will become even more of an activity center for the region as they continue to graduate leaders for years to come,” said Pat McAdaragh, Midco’s President & CEO. “Midco is delighted to be part of this initiative and is pleased to welcome everyone to the Midco Arena.”

The announcement is another step forward in achieving the goals outlined in Augustana’s strategic plan Viking Bold: The Journey to 2030. The plan includes an effort to empower student-athletes to compete at a higher level, raise the university’s profile and inspire Sioux Falls to enthusiastically embrace Augustana University as its hometown team by serving the community and fulfilling its mission. integrate with the needs of the community.

“Hockey is the right program at the right time for where Augustana is now, and it has just been so affirming because of all the enthusiasm our campus, alumni, community and donors have expressed,” said Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin. “This is more than a men’s hockey program at Augustana. This is a university-wide initiative with a major potential impact for our city and region.”

The hockey program, which will compete at the NCAA Division I level, will be the Vikings’ 23rd collegiate sport and the first of its kind in South Dakota. Augustana Athletics recently announced last month that it will add women’s lacrosse, also the first collegiate program of its kind in the state, regardless of division or affiliation.

With the facility first proposed by JLG Architects, Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate has been selected to manage the design, development and construction south of 33rd Street on S. Grange Avenue, where the hockey team will practice and play games. The Midco Arena is planned to seat 3,000, as well as luxury suites, providing a premium experience for student athletes and sports fans alike.

“There has been no better time in the history of college athletics to start a program. The hockey program and what it means to our campus is indescribable,” said Augustana, director of athletics. Josh Morton said. “And building a new facility has something exciting, not just for Augustana Athletics, but for the wider community. Augustana taking that step separates us.”

Augustana plans to have a men’s hockey head coach by May 2022, giving the coach more than a year to build a roster.

Entries are now being accepted for the Augustana Hockey Season Ticket Interest List. Fans interested in season tickets are encouraged to fill in their contact details and desired number of tickets using the form at goaugie.com/HockeyTickets.



