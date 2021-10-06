Teen wonders who took Africa by storm

To win the bronze medal at the 2021 ITTF African Championships in Yaounde, Cameroon is certainly the best moment for 17-year-old Samuel Boboye, who made his international debut at the event.

Though a novice, Boboye conquered the entire continent by beating Algeria’s Larbi Bouriah in his first-ever international senior competition.

Boboye took an impeccable 4-0 (11-7, 11-8, 11-9, 11-5) victory over Bouriah, who previously represented his country at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

He continued his first round win with another 4-2 (11-9, 11-13, 11-5, 6-11, 11-6, 11-8) win against Cameroon’s Nelson Nsoh Nji, setting up a round of 16 bond with Egyptian veteran Ahmed Saleh.

Although he was eventually subdued by the former African No. 1, Boboye says the experience is one he will always cherish.

I knew that the Algerian number 1 is a very good player and an Olympian, but I wanted to give my best and I did my best and won 4-0. I couldn’t believe it when I beat him 11-7 in the first game, and I beat him again in the second game and I was so excited. Quadri Aruna stood next to me and urged me in the game, even Olajide Omotayo was there, they said come on boy you can do it.

After I won the second game, even though I knew Saleh is a very good player, I wanted to give my best. I was leading the race, but I couldn’t keep up. He’s an experienced player, that’s how he beat me, so I need more experience. However, it was a good experience for me, Bobye said PUNCH Sports Extra.

He went on to pair with Azeez Solanke to win the bronze medal in doubles after losing to Aruna and Bode Abiodun in the semifinals.

He said it was a great opportunity to be on the same team with Aruna, Abiodun and Omotayo, players he looked up to.

I never believed I would make it on the team; there are a lot of good players in Lagos so it was a great achievement to make the team.

I didn’t believe that one day I would be on the same team as Quadri Aruna, Bode Abiodun and Olajide Omotayo, every competition I saw them play, they motivated me. By playing with them they all encouraged me, they told me to keep training and never give up. Bode Abiodun even told me that I will be the next Quadri Aruna, he added.

He first gained recognition earlier in May when he defeated Matthew Kuti in three straight sets to become the National Cadet Champion.

The 3rd Senior Secondary School student, who started playing table tennis in 2016, credits his success in the sport to Bayelsa State Table Tennis Association vice president Amaebi Stowe.

When I won my first table tennis tournament I was so excited that I didn’t even know what to do at the time, I hugged my chairman in the hall, my second father Amaebi Stowe. He has been very supportive by bringing in players from Lagos and Edo states to train me, buy my kits and more, Bobye said. PUNCH Sports Extra.

While many kids who play sports don’t get enough support from their parents, Boboye says his father, a retired wrestler, gave him the support he needed.

My father was a very good wrestler, but he is retired, so I took his place in the sport. I was a footballer and I played table tennis outside so one day I was playing PSP, and my friend took me to a sports center called Prominziro Country Club, then I saw standard table tennis and the owner of the place, a player, played with me and told me to come to the center every day. Then he started coaching me.

When my father saw me playing table tennis, he encouraged me and wished me the best in my career; my mother also encouraged me a lot, he added.

