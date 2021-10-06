Oklahoma takes second in Colonial





FORT WORTH Oklahoma’s men’s golf team was the only team to place three golfers in the top 10 of the standings, but fell one stroke short of No. 12 Stanford at the 54-hole Colonial Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday, finishing second to the Cardinal. . The top three finish marks the schedule’s 12th consecutive time in regular season tournaments, and 23rd in 24 in such events dating back to October 2018. More impressively, it is Oklahoma’s 40th top-three placing in four seasons, the best stretch in history. of the program. “It was a great week on a historic golf course”, head coach Ryan Hyble said. “We played well this week and just got beaten by a really good Stanford team who played incredible today.” No. 1 Oklahoma went two shots back from Pepperdine the day, but quickly cleared the deficit as Jaxon Dowell and Chris Gotterup both birdied the first hole and put the Crimson and Cream in first place. Stanford (-3, 837), who signed a tournament-low 269 (-11) on Tuesday, smothered the leaderboard to match the Sooners at the top of the leaderboard and eventually take a lead. OU’s lineup, coming down with one shot, found birdies on the 12th, 14th, 15th and 17th holes, but a seven-foot birdie putt from Dowell on the 18th green wouldn’t fall, giving the Sooners one shot back to take the lead. end the week at the colonial country club. Chris Gotterup and Logan McAllister tied for third, it was the first time in seven events that OU teammates have reached the top five in the same tournament. Jaxon Dowell rallied for a par 70 tie on Tuesday to finish in a tie for seventh in his collegiate debut, taking the Sooners to their second-place finish of the year. “Jaxon (Dowell) started his career really well and did everything he could to give us a chance,” added Hybl. “Logan (McAllister) and Chris (Gotterup) continue to lead us and they are competing at such a high level. I can’t go without also mentioning Drew (Goodman)’s amazing first round, and we know he will be good as a freshman stay for us in the future.” Gotterup (T3, -3) put in another strong game, firing 68-71-68 down the par-70 cours route to his second straight third place. The senior redshirt led Oklahoma in scoring on par-4s and par-5s, a 7-under score on such holes, taking him to the 11th top-five placing of his career. Defending Colonial Collegiate Champion Logan McAllister (T3, -3) fired a team-low 65 (-5) on Tuesday after opening the tournament with back-to-back 71s to move up 15 places in the final round, earning his seventh top-five finish as an Early secured. His 37 pars accelerated the OU on the week and accounted for eighth in the field. After posting a 67 (-3) and 72 (+2) Monday, redshirt freshman Jaxon Dowell (T7, -1) used a par 70 tie to finish his collegiate debut in a tie for seventh in a crowded field. Drew Goodman (T41, +9) and Patrick Welch (70, +17) closed the Sooners lineup at Colonial. Goodman, a true freshman, scored a count of 67 in Monday’s opening round and Patrick Welch added a tally 72 (+2) Tuesday for the Sooners. The top-ranked Sooners travel south to Hockley, Texas, for the third annual Big 12 Match Play Championship, taking place October 11-13 at Houston Oaks Golf Club. Hybl’s team finished second in last year’s championship, For more information on men’s golf in Oklahoma, follow the Sooners on Twitter(@OU_MGolf) or I like Oklahoma golf for men on Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2021/10/5/mens-golf-oklahoma-grabs-second-at-colonial.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos