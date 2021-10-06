Final selection move sends clear message to Dustin Hopkins





Were other Washington Football Team fans mentally exhausted after Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons? It was one of the most stressful matches in recent history, and that’s saying something if you’ve been following this team consistently. One of the lowlights was Washington allowing Cordarrelle Patterson to make his best first Marshall Faulk impression. The former returns specialist racked up 116 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on just 11 touches. You know what got lost in the shuffle thanks to Taylor Heinicke’s exploits? That would be Dustin Hopkins’ chaotic performance. Hopkins scored his lone field goal, a 21-yard chip shot in the third quarter, but missed two extra points that turned up big with Washington trailing two points after Heinicke connected with Terry McLaurin for a TD with 3:52 left in the regular competition. The gig again had fans begging for Washington to bring in a free agent for some competition. Well, those prayers were answered on Tuesday, when the football team signed Chris Blewitt to the practice team. The Washington Football Team is taking over kicker Chris Blewitt for its practice squad, a source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 5, 2021 The Washington Football Team’s latest roster move sends a clear message to Dustin Hopkins. It might be a stretch to say Hopkins kicks for work – Ron Rivera has repeatedly defended the 31-year-old amid controversy, but that could change after another poor performance against the Saints in Week 5. At the rate that Washington’s defense is losing points, the offense can’t afford to leave points on the scoreboard. That goes for the entire offense, not just Hopkins. The veteran kicker just happens to be in the spotlight, and for good reason, as he was almost directly responsible for a season-defining loss. So, what should Washington fans know about Blewitt? Aside from the fact that he would become an instant meme (read his name slowly) if he ever missed a big kick, he’s never actually kicked in an NFL game. Blewitt was last on the Chicago Bears list, but was waived in the 2019 off-season and has been playing in free agency ever since. While the 26-year-old struggled to find an NFL home, he was a star in college in Pitt. After Dustin Hopkins missed two extra points vs Atlanta, Washington K signs Chris Blewitt to practice squad — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 5, 2021 By the time he graduated, Blewitt finished as the Panthers’ all-time leader in field goals and extra points. During his four years with Pitt, he converted 97.1% of his extra points (198 out of 204). His field goal numbers aren’t great (69.6% overall), but that can be attributed to the weak junior and senior seasons. As a freshman and sophomore, Blewitt drilled FGs at an impressive 77% rate. Again, Blewitt is unlikely to try to supplant Hopkins. This is the second time this season that Washington has signed a kicker for their exhibition squad. The first time it wasn’t much. In early September, they signed Eddy Pineiro, but released him a week later. Perhaps Rivera is embracing the “three strikes and you’re out” approach with Hopkins? In other words, maybe Washington will sign a more high-profile kicker who can actually compete for the job the next time he fiddles with the bag? Whatever the case, this move should send a clear signal to Hopkins that Washington isn’t afraid to look for potential replacements — or reinforcements, in this case — if he continues to put his team in adverse situations.

