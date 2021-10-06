Area Girls Tennis: Patriots continue with shutout win





PEQUOT LAKES Neither Megan Muller nor Payton Mudgett-Allyson Yahn’s No. 2 doubles team dropped a game on Tuesday, Oct. 5 to lead the No. 2 seeded Pequot Lakes Patriots to a 7-0 victory over No. 15 Hermantown the Section 7-2A Opening Round Muller improved to 25-2, while number 1 player Carly Chaney improved to 29-0 and Riley Fogarty jumped to 26-1. Mudgett-Yahns’ win pushed their season record to 27-2 Pequot Lakes 7, Hermantown 0 singles No. 1: Megan Muller (PL) def. Jessica Kukowski 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Carly Chaney (PL) defeats. Haily Lundregan 6-0, 6-1 No. 3: Quinn defeats Trottier (PL). Emily Gustafson 6-1, 6-2 No. 4: Riley defeats Fogarty (PL). Andie Swanson 6-0, 6-1 doubles New. 1: Kelbee defeats Lampei-Lexi Peterson (PL). Haily Winklesky-Lauren Palogangus 6-3, 6-0 We will. 2: Payton defeats Mudgett-Allyson Yahn (PL). Reese Heitzman – Olivia Hintsala 6-0, 6-0 New. 3: Aubrey Wiczek-Ellie Ouradnick (PL) beats. Natalie Berg-Nya winner 6-4, 6-3 Total: 25-0. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Forest Lake in the Section 7-2A Quarterfinals, Thursday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. LITTLE FALLS Both the #1 and #2 Little Falls doubles teams won by matching 6-1, 6-0 when the Flyer knocked out Big Lake 4-3 in the Section 8-2A play-in Tuesday, October 5. Julia Vetsch and Clarie Kimman won their singles match 6-2, 6-0. Little Falls 4, Big Lake 3 singles No. 1: Ari Laun (BL) defeats. Tori Gottwalt 6-3, 6-1 No. 2: Sophie Jones (BL) defeats. Alexis Vonberge 6-7 (8-5), 6-2, 6-4 No. 3: Julia Vetsch (LF) def. Ella Dotzler 6-2, 6-0 No. 4: Claire Kimman (LF) defeats. Amelia Gardner 6-2, 6-0 doubles New. 1: Ashley Hagen-Beth defeats Ahlin (LF). Lilly Stolte-Janelle Gerdts 6-1, 6-0 No. 2: Jenna defeats Athman-Hailey McDuffee (LF). Audrey Wertish-Avae Burfeind 6-1, 6-0 No. 3: Kira Browen-Maddie Farnsworth (BL) Alexis Nelson-Brenna Magee 6-3, 6-3 Next: Little Falls at Foley in Section 7-2A Opening Round Thursday, October 7. AITKIN Both Melanie Severson and Sarah Bostrom battled it out for three sets of wins to help the Crosby-Ironton Rangers beat the Aitkin Gobblers 7-0 Tuesday, October 5. Ellen Silgen and Ella Lewandowski dropped no game for the Rangers in the game previously scheduled for September 30. Crosby Ironton 7, Aitkin 0 singles No. 1: Monica Stokman (CI) def. Brenna Hines 6-2, 6-2 No. 2: Beats Sydney Roberts (CI). Macy Paulbeck 6-4, 6-3 No. 3: Melanie Severson (CI) def. Bailey Gabriel 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 No. 4: Sarah Bostrom (CI) def. Kayli Bill 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 doubles No. 1: Ellen Silgen-Ella Lewandowski (CI) beats. Ashlyn Berg-Sam Lot 6-0, 6-0 No. 2: Isabelle Vignieri-Margaret Silgen (CI) def. Sophie Ryan-Katelyn Welle 6-1, 6-1 No. 3: Hailey Wynn-Brooke defeats Johnson (CI). Aliyah Fayaz-Kennedy Jorgenson 6-1, 6-2 Following: Aitkin hosts Duluth Marshall Thursday, October 7 at 4pm; no. 5 Crosby-Ironton at No. 4 Duluth Marshall in Section 7-1A Team Tournament Opening Round 4pm Monday, October 11. STAPLES Lauren Rutten, Allison Knosalla and Elizabeth DiGiovanni won singles for the Staples-Motley Cardinals in a 4-3 Mid-State Conference loss to the Park Rapids Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 5. Park Rapids 4, Staples-Motley 3 singles No. 1: Lauren Rutten (SM) beats. Abby Morris 6-4, 1-6, 6-3 No. 2: Allison Knosalla (SM) defeats. Rachel Herman 6-3, 6-4 No. 3: Morgan Koppelman (PR) def. Ronnie Noska 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 No. 4: Elizabeth DiGiovanni (SM) defeats. Shailyn Hayes 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 doubles no. 1: Macy Goochey-Mickey Clark (PR) def. Georgia Kruchten-Kenzie Erickson 6-2, 6-2 No. 2: Emily Schulz defeats Natalie Harvey (PR). Amy Rollins Corinne Olson 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 No. 3: Abby Runyan-Emmy Goochey (PR) beats. Heidi Zimmerman-Maddison Perius 7-6 (12-10), 6-2 General: Brd 12-5. Next: Staples-Motley in Section 8-1A playoffs Thursday, October 7.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brainerddispatch.com/sports/tennis/7225655-Area-Girls-Tennis-Patriots-advance-with-shutout-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos