All eyes are on Michigan hockey this season with an NHL roster full of prospects

No college hockey program has ever assembled a team like the Michigans this season.

Opening the season at home Friday against Lake Superior State, the Wolverines boast a roster that includes seven first-round draft picks, the most ever on a college team, and six other players who are NHL rosters.

It’s no surprise that they start the year as No. 3 nationally given the talent on the team, but the Wolverines also understand that there is a lot to prove this season.

A convoy of NHL scouts follows every game Michigan plays this season, with the national spotlight shining brightly in Ann Arbor. The team is expected to have national title ambitions, but fail to account for the preseason hype.

I think that’s probably going to be our biggest concern, just to make sure we stay focused on the task ahead and check what we can check because you’re right, there’s going to be a lot of eyes on us, Michigan head coach Mel Pearson said during last week’s media day. There’s sound out there that we need to take care of

Were more than seven or eight boys. We have a pretty good hockey team, but I think we need to make sure we can control what we can control, keep our eyes on the prize and keep playing.

The Wolverines return nine of their top 10 scorers from last season’s team that was ninth in scoring, averaging 3.5 goals per game. That includes three of the top five picks in July’s NHL draw: defender Owen Power (No. 1 overall, Buffalo Sabers), forward Matty Beniers (No. 2, Seattle Kraken), and striker Kent Johnson (No. 5, Columbus) Blue Jackets).

RELATED: Michigan hockey steals spotlight in first-round NHL draw with 5 picks

Two of the team’s four top scorers, Thomas Bordeleau and Brendan Brisson, were top-40 picks in the 2020 draft.

Combine a strong returning cast with one of the best freshmen classes in the country, including 2021 No. 4 overall pick Luke Hughes and No. 24 pick Mackie Samoskevich, and Michigan will have a lot of skills that permeate the entire lineup.

The biggest goal is to have them play for the common good of the team and to play for Michigan, not for (the NHL teams that own their rights), Pearson said. They’re here to play for Michigan, which is why they all came back. They know there is something special here and they can have a special year, but they all have to be on the same page. We need to make sure we do our job there to help them on that page, and then go for it.

Several of Michigan’s draft picks could have chosen to turn pro after last season, but they think they have unfinished business from last year. The Wolverines earned a No. 2 place in the 2021 NCAA tournament, but had to withdraw from their first game due to COVID-19 protocols.

The freshmen of past seasons also haven’t had a real college experience without fans in the stands and online classes.

I think the way we finished last year definitely pushed it over the edge, said Beniers, who had 10 goals and 14 assists as a freshman. We didn’t really get a chance to play in the national tournament, so I think that’s one of the reasons I came back. I think another year of development and another year of finishing school was definitely part of the choice as well. The combination of those two things and when everyone came back would have a really good team and I love it here in Michigan.

With so much young talent on the roster, Michigan has only one player with NCAA Tournament experience: fifth-year senior forward Michael Pastujov. The Wolverines last reached the tournament in 2018, when they advanced to the Frozen Four before losing to Notre Dame after a late goal.

That’s a concern, Pearson said of the teamsNCAA Tournament experience. We’ve been on the brink for the past two years. I think that was one of the biggest disappointments for our coaching staff, just to get those guys a game and in that situation, and we didn’t. I can’t go to the 7-Eleven right down the street here on Main Street and buy NCAA Tournament experience?

When you get to that one-time tournament, it’s a different baby. We’ve had one player in there, so all the pressure will be on him to provide that leadership when we get to the tournament. That is of course the goal. We have to get there first, and once you get there, everyone has a chance.

As the team’s season opener approaches, Pearson said he is encouraged by what he’s seen in practice so far. Michigan also had an exhibition game on Saturday, losing 7-1 to Bowling Green.

The practices we’ve had have been very competitive, very fast paced, very highly animated just from getting going, said Pearson, who is entering his fifth season as Michigans head coach. I’ve done this — this is my 40th year now with Division I level coaching, and I can say that this year has been just as competitive on the ice as any of them.

NHL Draft picks on roster

Defender Owen Power – 2021 First Round, No. 1 Overall (Buffalo Sabers)

Striker Matty Beniers — 2021 First Round, No. 2 Overall (Seattle Kraken)

Defender Luke Hughes – 2021 First Round, No. 4 Overall (New Jersey Devils)

Forward Kent Johnson – 2021 First Round, No. 5 Overall (Columbus Blue Jackets

Forward Mackie Samoskevitch – 2021 First Round, No. 24 Overall (Florida Panthers)

Forward Dylan Duke – 2021 Fourth Round, No. 126 Overall (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Striker Brendan Brisson – 2020 First Round, No. 29 Overall (Vegas Golden Knights)

Striker Thomas Bordeleau – 2020 Second Round, No. 38 Overall (San Jose Sharks)

Forward Ethan Edwards – 2020 Fourth Round, No. 120 Overall (New Jersey)

Defender Jacob Truscott – 2020 Fifth Round, No. 144 Overall (Vancouver Canucks)

Striker Johnny Beecher – 2019 First Round, No. 30 Overall (Boston Bruins)

Goalkeeper Erik Portillo 2019 Third Round, No. 67 Overall (Buffalo)

2019 7th Round Attacker Eric Ciccolini, No. 205 Overall (New York Rangers)